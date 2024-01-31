Student groups rally at Florida Capitol in support of pro-Palestinian protesters

Pro-Palestinian groups across the state held a protest at the Florida Capitol Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

A day after the Florida State University chapter of Students for a Democratic Society (SDS) was suspended, student members and other Pro-Palestinian groups across the state went ahead with a protest at the Florida Capitol.

“That’s not going to stop the movement,” said FSU student Joel Nunez, who introduced himself as president of FSU SDS. “We don’t need to be recognized to organize.”

Defending freedom of speech was one of the main pushes for holding the Tuesday afternoon rally. Nearly 200 participants said no to identical bills (HB 465, SB 470) that would withdraw financial aid and state scholarships from college students who promote “foreign terrorist organizations.”

Despite concerns from those who say the bill violates the First Amendment rights of students, it cleared the House Postsecondary Education & Workforce Subcommittee Thursday and heads to the Higher Education Appropriations Subcommittee.

Individuals at the afternoon rally held signs that said “Protect free speech on campus” and “Humanity over politics” while they chanted “Down with 470.”

“This bill is horrific,” FSU student Tavyan Dorsey said. “The Legislature claims to stand for freedom but wants to steal the education from students who demand that we tear this genocide apart.” The protesters ended the rally by marching around the Capitol building.

