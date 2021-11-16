Student with gun arrested at Salem middle school, second student brings knife

A student at Adam Stephens Middle School in Salem was arrested Monday morning after bringing a gun to school. A separate student was found in possession of a knife.

The student with the gun was detained by staff without incident prior to police arrival, according to a statement from the Salem Police Department.

Officers reportedly took possession of the firearm and transported the student to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Facility on suspicion of menacing, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in a public building.

Due to the seriousness of the incident, principal David Wood released a message to Stephens families.

"Earlier today, students witnessed and immediately reported to staff that there was a firearm at school and in the possession of a student," Wood explained in the announcement.

"Additionally, a separate student was found in possession of a knife," he said. "Law enforcement was immediately notified and both weapons were immediately confiscated."

From the archives: Stephens Middle School becomes AVID demonstration school

Wood said the investigation is ongoing. However, school officials do not believe this was related to a planned attack on the school.

"I know this is concerning news to hear and we want to commend our students who did the right thing and quickly reported this information to school staff," he said. "Your student is our most important priority, and we will always take every possible measure to keep them safe.

"We encourage you to have a conversation with your child about what is not appropriate to bring to school."

Police encourage anyone with information about a safety threat or potential act of violence at a school to call police or contact school administration.

Anonymous reports for safety concerns can be made by using SafeOregon’s website, text feature or app, by phone at 1-844-472-3367 or via e-mail at tip@safeoregon.com. Learn more at www.safeoregon.com.

Story continues

Contact reporter Natalie Pate at npate@statesmanjournal.com, 503-399-6745, Twitter @NataliePateGwin, or Facebook at www.Facebook.com/nataliepatejournalist.

This coverage is only possible with support from our readers. Keep up on local news in Marion and Polk counties by becoming a Statesman Journal subscriber and get unlimited digital access to stories that matter.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Student with gun arrested at Adam Stephens Middle School in Salem