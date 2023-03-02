Student with gun arrested at South Salem High

Branches litter Church Street SE in front of South Salem High School following the 2021 ice storm that struck the central Willamette Valley.

A 17-year-old student with a loaded gun and a knife was arrested at South Salem High School late Wednesday morning, according to Salem Police.

Police responded to the school shortly before noon after someone reported a student had sent them a video message via social media claiming to be at the school with a gun. Officers worked with Salem-Keizer Public Schools staff to identify and locate the student.

As officers approached, police reported, the student ran from the school. He was stopped and arrested at a vehicle. Police reported finding a knife in his possession. Police got a warrant and searched his vehicle and backpack, and found a loaded firearm, according to police.

“Our patrol officers did a great job today, swiftly acting against and abating a threat before any tragedy could possibly occur,” Deputy Chief Jake Burke said in a news release. “We’d also like to thank Salem-Keizer Schools staff who greatly assisted us with the situation.”

Salem Police Department has not released the student's name because he is a juvenile. He was taken to the Marion County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of possession of a weapon in a public building, illegal possession of a firearm and carrying a concealed knife.

South Salem High administration sent a letter to school families notifying them of the arrest and asking parents and guardians to talk to their children about what is not allowed at school.

"I know this is very concerning news to hear and I want to commend our staff, our law enforcement partners, and our district safety and security team for their support. The safety of our staff and students is our most important priority, and we will always take every possible measure to keep them safe," the letter read.

The letter also reminded families about using SafeOregon, which allows anyone to report non-emergency school safety concerns via safeoregon.com, by calling or texting 844-472-3367 or emailing tip@safeoregon.com. Emergency situations should always be reported by calling 911.

This article originally appeared on Salem Statesman Journal: Student with gun arrested at South Salem High