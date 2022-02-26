Student with gun in backpack arrested in Denton after tip from family member

An 18-year-old at Fred Moore High School in Denton was arrested Friday for having a firearm in his backpack, according to a news release from Denton police.

Marquez Reed, 18 of Aubrey, was found to have the gun after a family member told the school Reed might have one in his possession.

Police said Reed told them in an interview that he did not intend to harm anybody. He was arrested for unlawful carrying of a weapon in a place where weapons are prohibited.

Police said there were no threats made toward the school or other students.

Reed is being held at the City of Denton Jail, and bond has not yet been set.

Police said in the release the department and school take threats to campus safety “very seriously and are committed to the safety of students and staff.”