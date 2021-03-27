Student had a gun at Richland County middle school, deputies say

Richland County Sheriff’s Department arrested a student Friday at St. Andrews Middle School after deputies said he had a gun.

Deputies jailed the 14-year-old, who was not identified because he is a minor, in the juvenile wing of the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

The principal of the school was told the student had a gun. After administrators found the student on school grounds, they discovered he had a handgun in backpack, deputies said. Deputies arrested the student without incident.

The case will be handled in Family Court. Possession of a gun on school grounds is punishable by five years.