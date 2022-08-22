Student had a loaded gun when he got off bus at school in Lexington County, cops say

A teenager was arrested Monday after he brought a loaded gun to a high school in Lexington County, according to the Cayce Police Department.

Treyvon Hampton, 18, was charged with a weapons law violation, police said in a news release.

Hampton had a loaded gun in his bookbag when he got off of the bus at Airport High School in the morning, according to the release.

There was no word if Hampton pointed the gun at anyone or made any threats.

Hampton was one of several students who were searched after Lexington County officials said they were involved in a fight and shooting in Gaston on Saturday, according to police.

When the gun was found, Hampton was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center, police said.

As an added precaution, police assigned additional officers to patrol the Lexington District 2 school on Boston Avenue in West Columbia, according to the release.

“We do not tolerate weapons in our Cayce schools and I am proud of our officers that worked quickly this morning to keep our students and our teachers safe,” Cayce Chief Chris Cowan said in the release. “This was a collaborative effort with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department and Lexington School District Two. The partnership with both of these entities helped stop the potential for any violent acts in our school.”

