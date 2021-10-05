Student at Hamden High School arrested after bringing loaded gun to school

A student at Hamden High School was arrested Tuesday afternoon on weapons charges after a loaded handgun was found in the student’s backpack, police said.

Police said they responded to the school at 1 p.m. to help school administrators in a weapons investigation involving a 17-year-old student they were told had a handgun over the weekend. Police said the student, who had been brought to the principal’s office, became uncooperative but ultimately was taken into custody without incident.

The student was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, possession of a weapon on school grounds, reckless endangerment in the second-degree and breach of peace.

An order to detain was approved by the courts, and the student was taken to juvenile detention in Bridgeport, police said. An investigation into the firearm that was seized is on-going.

Hamden police encouraged “anyone with information about weapons or student safety to come forward with the information. Collaboration among the community, school system and police helps keep the public and students safe, they said.

Hamden police said the department will have a stepped-up presence at the school in the days ahead. A crisis team will be available for staff and students that have concerns related to Tuesday’s incident.

Kenneth R. Gosselin can be reached at kgosselin@courant.com.