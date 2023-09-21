Student near school bus hit by driver in stolen SUV

A student was hurt after being hit by a car near a school bus on Thursday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened around 8:50 a.m. on Arborgate Drive near East Arrowood Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a Carmel Middle School student was running to catch the bus when a large, white SUV that was speeding, hit them. The driver of the car then left the scene.

Officers determined the SUV was stolen. Police have not found the driver.

The student was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

Police say that the school bus stop arms were not being used at the time the student was hit.

This is a developing story; wsoctv.com for updates.

