Student hit by car while boarding school bus, transported to hospital

Apr. 5—A Frederick High School student was struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning as they boarded their school bus on Hillcrest Drive, police said.

The student was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the vehicle, which struck the student as it was passing the bus, did not stop at the scene, police said.

The Frederick Police Department used images from the bus camera to identify the car and the driver.

Later on Wednesday, police arrested Marco Antonio Enrique Rojas Baten, 21, of Frederick, on charges including speeding, reckless driving, failure to stop for a school bus and driving on a learner's permit without the required supervision.

