Student hit in the head with pole in apparent anti-Asian attack in Vancouver

A 19-year-old Asian woman was physically assaulted in what police are investigating as a racially motivated attack in downtown Vancouver.

The woman, a student, was walking near Dunsmuir and Cambie Streets at 9:50 a.m. on Tuesday when a man hit her on the back of her head with a pole, according to Vancouver police.

The perpetrator allegedly hurled anti-Asian racial slurs before fleeing the area.

“Although there were other people walking in the block at the time of assault, they couldn’t have prevented the attack because it was so sudden,” Constable Jason Doucette reportedly said on Wednesday. “Witnesses called 911, provided information about the suspect, and stayed with the victim until first responders arrived.”

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated at the scene by first responders.

Police have released a photo of the suspect that was taken shortly after the assault.

“With public safety our top priority, we need to get this guy identified and arrested,” Doucette said.

The suspect remains at large. No arrests have been made as of press time.

Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Vancouver police at 604-717-2541.

