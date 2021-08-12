Student at Hixson Middle arrested for bringing a gun to school

Patrick Filbin, Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tenn.
·1 min read

Aug. 12—A student at Hixson Middle School was arrested Thursday for having a gun on school property.

Rachel Frizzell with the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said in an email Thursday afternoon that the incident was "handled quickly and safely" because a sheriff's office school resource officer was on campus.

Thursday was the first day of school for students in Hamilton County. Because the incident and arrest involved a juvenile, no further details were released. The investigation is ongoing.

