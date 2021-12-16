Student hospitalized after altercation at Muscogee County school

A Muscogee County School District student was hospitalized Thursday after an incident at school.

Responding to the Ledger-Enquirer’s query, MCSD communications director Alicia Lawrence said in a text message that while students were changing classes at Baker Middle School around 10 a.m., “an altercation between two students occurred. There was an injury that resulted in a student being taken to the hospital.”

Lawrence didn’t explain the altercation or specify the injury.

“The MCSD police, district staff and crisis support teams are onsite to assist with the students, families and faculty,” she said. “Students are remaining in class, with an increased police presence throughout the day.”

Asked whether any arrest or criminal charges were made in the case, Lawrence told the L-E in an email, “There are no further details being released at this time as this is an ongoing investigation.”