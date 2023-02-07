Student hospitalized after being stabbed on Cedarville University campus

A Cedarville University student was taken to the hospital after he was stabbed on campus Tuesday morning.

The incident happened around 8 a.m. after a 911 caller reported a male student was stabbed by a female student on the lower level of the Stevens Student Center, according to a spokesperson for Cedarville University.

“I need some help over here, there’s been a stabbing. A young lady stabbed another student,” a 911 caller said in the call to emergency dispatchers, obtained by a News Center 7 public records request.

The caller said the victim was on the ground bleeding and the suspect was nearby, but cooperating.

“Campus Security and the Cedarville Police responded promptly to assess and address the situation,” the spokesperson said.

The student that was stabbed was transported to an area hospital with what appeared to be non-life threating injuries.

The female student is in custody, the spokesperson said.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.

There is no further threat to the campus community, the spokesperson said.

Additional details were not released. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.