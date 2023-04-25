Student hospitalized after fight at high school in Columbia, sheriff’s department says

A student was injured during a fight at a high school in Columbia Tuesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The fight happened at Ridge View High School, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. The Richland 2 school is on Hard Scrabble Road, near the intersection with Summit Parkway.

The student who was injured was taken to an area hospital, according to the release. The student suffered puncture wounds during the fight, Richland 2 spokesperson Ishmael Tate told The State.

Further information on the student’s condition was not available, but Tate said the student was conscious when taken to the hospital by EMS.

Two students were involved in the fight, according to Tate. The other student left the high school’s campus, Tate said.

No arrests have been reported by the sheriff’s department, which is continuing to investigate the fight.

There was no word about what led to the fight.

Ridge View High was placed on secure status, and remains at that security protocol level as of 12:30 p.m., according to Tate.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.