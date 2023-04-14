Student hospitalized after ‘unintentional overdose’ with vape pen at Riverside school

A student at Mad River Middle School was hospitalized after using a vape pen on campus Thursday, according to Riverside police.

Police and medics were called to the school around 12:30 p.m. after the student “became sick,” according to a spokesperson for the Riverside Police Department.

The student was taken to an area hospital. Hospital blood work and BCI lab work will determine what exactly the student ingested, according to the spokesperson.

Police are currently looking into the incident as an unintentional overdose.

It is still under investigation where exactly the student got whatever they ingested.

According to the spokesperson, no one has been taken into custody at this time. However, criminal charges are anticipated at the end of the investigation.

