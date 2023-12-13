Student hospitalized after violent beating outside Marjory Stoneman Douglas

PARKLAND — A student was hospitalized after a violent beating in a parking lot outside of Marjory Stoneman Douglas just as school was getting out on Tuesday, according to police and videos circulating on social media.

Video footage shared on Facebook and X shows a boy thrown to the concrete by multiple other kids before he goes still, possibly unconscious.

Coral Springs Police responded to a “report of a fight” near the parking lot at North Community Park about 3 p.m., the department said on X. Fire Rescue took one student to the hospital with “non life-threatening injuries.”

Police did not say how many people were involved or if all were students at the school.

Phone video recordings show a large group of kids gathered in the parking lot as a multiple boys appear to fight with another boy before one of them picks him up and throws him onto the ground head first.

He then lies there, still, apparently unconscious, as the large group of kids who were watching and filming the altercation begin to scream and scatter. A few stay with the boy to see if he is okay while others yell “Oh my god” and “check if he’s breathing.”

The boy then appears to be conscious, moving his head slightly as a man comes over to help him and tells him not to move.

The violent fight sparked outrage on social media among Broward parents, some of whom have children at Stoneman Douglas.

“I’m in disbelief right now! This is disgusting!” one parent wrote on Facebook, saying that her daughter walks the same route after school.

Many wondered why other students didn’t step in or try to help the boy.

It remains unclear what led to the altercation. The video footage only shows the moment the boy is thrown to the ground. The Broward School District did not immediately respond to questions over email.

“Detectives are conducting a full investigation into this matter,” Coral Springs Police said.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Kaban at jkaban@coralsprings.gov.