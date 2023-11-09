Student Hunger Drive loading day

TechCrunch

Can AI provide a better filesystem and workspace for personal productivity? The service has some similarities with how Google's Bard AI can now tap into your Google apps, like Gmail, Drive, Docs, Maps, YouTube and more, or how the startup Rewind creates a searchable record of everything you've done by recording your computer usage. Founded in 2022 by London-based software engineer Jonathan Bree, Fabric originally began as an idea to create a "multiplayer" collaborative web browser.