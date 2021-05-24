Student indicted on assault, disorderly conduct charges for incident with school employee; 4 others indicted on charges after incidents involving weapons

May 24—LAUREL COUNTY — An 18-year-old teenager who created a disturbance at South Laurel High School in April is now facing a three-count indictment stemming from that incident.

Nicholas Scott Carroll, 18, of 76 Rocky Branch Road in London, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening from the April 16 incident in which he tried to fight school employees, causing a physical injury to one school employee.

The disorderly conduct charges arises from Carroll being in a public place and "creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition" by fighting with school employees. The terroristic threatening charge comes from Carroll allegedly threatening to "kill or cause serious physical injury to everyone at the school," according to the indictment.

Court documents indicate that Carroll is currently in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he has been since his arrest on the day of the incident. His bond is set at $25,000 cash and he is not permitted to have any contact with the victim who was injured, no contact with the school other than to complete his education, and to have no weapons in his possession.

Carroll is scheduled for a hearing on July 14 to answer to the charges.

* *

Two men were indicted for a March 12 shooting incident in which a London man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Denver N. Napier, 58, of 1304 Chaney Ridge Road in London, and 39-year-old Ernest Lee Goforth, of 500 Fisherman Cove Road in London, were named in the indictment for first-degree assault. Goforth is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, as he has two prior felony convictions in Laurel County.

* *

Tiberiu M. Iocsak, 49, of 247 Hall Circle in Gray, Ky., was named in a six-count indictment from a Nov. 15 incident in which he is accused of cutting a woman with a knife and holding her against her will. He is additionally charged with having the knife when two city police officers went to the scene and placing them in danger.

Story continues

Iocsak is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. Iocsak is free on $20,000 cash bond and home incarceration. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is scheduled for a court appearance on June 28.

* *

A man who pointed a gun at a Laurel Sheriff's Deputy as a trespassing complaint was underway is now facing two charges of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Michael V. Collins, 60, of Betty Lane in London, was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday. Collins was hiding in a wooded area on private property on Chesnut Way where the property owner had asked him to leave. Collins refused, resulting in the property owner contacting police.

Collins took refuge in the wooded area but when he was located by Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Collins pointed the gun at Daugherty. When commanded to drop his weapon, Collins refused to do so, with Daugherty then firing his service weapon and striking Daugherty in the shoulder and abdomen. Daugherty and Deputy James Fox, who was also on the scene, administered first aid to Collins until EMS arrived and he was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Collins was arrested nearly two weeks later and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He was released 8 hours later and set for a court appearance on Feb. 22.

Following Friday's indictment, Collins' next court date is set for July 14.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.