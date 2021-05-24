Student indicted on assault, disorderly conduct charges for incident with school employee; 4 others indicted on charges after incidents involving weapons

Nita Johnson, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·3 min read

May 24—LAUREL COUNTY — An 18-year-old teenager who created a disturbance at South Laurel High School in April is now facing a three-count indictment stemming from that incident.

Nicholas Scott Carroll, 18, of 76 Rocky Branch Road in London, was charged with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree terroristic threatening from the April 16 incident in which he tried to fight school employees, causing a physical injury to one school employee.

The disorderly conduct charges arises from Carroll being in a public place and "creating a hazardous or physically offensive condition" by fighting with school employees. The terroristic threatening charge comes from Carroll allegedly threatening to "kill or cause serious physical injury to everyone at the school," according to the indictment.

Court documents indicate that Carroll is currently in custody at the Laurel County Correctional Center, where he has been since his arrest on the day of the incident. His bond is set at $25,000 cash and he is not permitted to have any contact with the victim who was injured, no contact with the school other than to complete his education, and to have no weapons in his possession.

Carroll is scheduled for a hearing on July 14 to answer to the charges.

* *

Two men were indicted for a March 12 shooting incident in which a London man sustained a gunshot wound to the arm.

Denver N. Napier, 58, of 1304 Chaney Ridge Road in London, and 39-year-old Ernest Lee Goforth, of 500 Fisherman Cove Road in London, were named in the indictment for first-degree assault. Goforth is additionally charged with first-degree persistent felony offender, as he has two prior felony convictions in Laurel County.

* *

Tiberiu M. Iocsak, 49, of 247 Hall Circle in Gray, Ky., was named in a six-count indictment from a Nov. 15 incident in which he is accused of cutting a woman with a knife and holding her against her will. He is additionally charged with having the knife when two city police officers went to the scene and placing them in danger.

Iocsak is charged with second-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and resisting arrest. Iocsak is free on $20,000 cash bond and home incarceration. He was ordered to have no contact with the victim and is scheduled for a court appearance on June 28.

* *

A man who pointed a gun at a Laurel Sheriff's Deputy as a trespassing complaint was underway is now facing two charges of first-degree wanton endangerment.

Michael V. Collins, 60, of Betty Lane in London, was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday. Collins was hiding in a wooded area on private property on Chesnut Way where the property owner had asked him to leave. Collins refused, resulting in the property owner contacting police.

Collins took refuge in the wooded area but when he was located by Sheriff's Deputy Hobie Daugherty, Collins pointed the gun at Daugherty. When commanded to drop his weapon, Collins refused to do so, with Daugherty then firing his service weapon and striking Daugherty in the shoulder and abdomen. Daugherty and Deputy James Fox, who was also on the scene, administered first aid to Collins until EMS arrived and he was transported to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for treatment.

Collins was arrested nearly two weeks later and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. He was released 8 hours later and set for a court appearance on Feb. 22.

Following Friday's indictment, Collins' next court date is set for July 14.

An indictment is a formal charge by a grand jury. It is not a conviction or an admission of guilt.

Recommended Stories

  • Residents search for dead killed by Congo's volcano eruption

    Residents searched for missing loved ones amid their destroyed homes on the outskirts of Congo’s eastern city of Goma Monday, where light aftershocks were detected in the area following the eruption of a large volcano two days earlier. With little warning Mount Nyiragongo had turned the dark sky fiery red on Saturday night and then spewed torrents of lava into villages, killing at least 15 people and destroying more than 500 homes, officials and survivors said. Grief, disbelief and fear hung over the area as seven government ministers, including Congo's prime minister and health minister, visited Goma.

  • Manhunt suspect in SC, Missouri killings found ‘tired and thirsty,’ Chester sheriff says

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday morning in connection with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.

  • NSPCC helpline set up in wake of schools abuse scandal refers 65 allegations to authorities

    The government helpline set up for victims to report sexual abuse in schools has received more than 350 calls and referred 65 allegations to police or social services, it was revealed today. The Report Abuse in Education line, run by the NSPCC, was set up on April 1 following testimonials on Everyone’s Invited, a website where students anonymously shared their experiences of harassment, abuse and assault. An Ofsted review was also launched.

  • Liz Cheney won’t link Trump’s election lies to restrictive Republican voting laws

    Representative insists measures on voter ID and more neededGeorgia, Texas, Florida lead states passing restrictive measures Liz Cheney speaks to reporters at the US Capitol. Photograph: J Scott Applewhite/AP The Republican pariah Liz Cheney has repeatedly refused to admit a link between Donald Trump’s lies about voter fraud and restrictive voting laws being introduced in Republican states, telling an interviewer on Sunday night she will “never understand the resistance to voter ID”. “There’s a big difference between that and a president of the United States who loses an election after he tried to steal the election and refuses to concede,” said the Wyoming representative ejected from party leadership for opposing the former president. Laws tightening regulations on voter ID, voting by mail and even giving water to those waiting on line to vote have been passed or are close to passage in states from Georgia to Texas and beyond. Because of their disproportionate impact on minority voters – many of whom vote Democratic – Democrats including Joe Biden have compared such laws to Jim Crow segregation in southern states from the civil war to the civil rights era. Most in a Republican party under Trump’s grip reject such claims. Cheney has ranged herself against Trump but when pressured by Axios on HBO interviewer Jonathan Swan, she stayed in lockstep with her party. To Cheney’s remark about resistance to voter ID laws, Swan countered: “Even the Republican lieutenant governor of Georgia, Jeff Duncan, said … when this bill was started that the momentum was when Rudy Giuliani was testifying that the Georgia election was a sham.” Giuliani, Trump’s personal lawyer, pursued the electoral fraud lie through an array of cases in states won by Biden, the vast majority thrown out of court. “Four hundred-some voting bills have been introduced,” Swan said, “90% by Republicans, supported by the Republican National Committee. I don’t think it’s a coincidence that after the election, this has happened.” Cheney said: “I think everybody should want a situation and a system where people who want to vote and ought to have the right to vote, vote, and people that don’t shouldn’t. And again I come back to things like voter ID.” Actual instances of voter fraud or attempted voter fraud are few and far between. Some involve Trump voters. Nonetheless, state Republican parties have pursued strict laws while in Arizona the GOP has gone so far as to conduct a highly controversial recount in the most populous county. “But what problems are [these laws] solving?” Swan asked. “What are all these states doing?” “Well,” said Cheney, “each state is different.” Swan asked what the problem was in Georgia, or Texas, or Florida. “I think you’ve got to look at each individual state law,” Cheney said. Swan said: “But you can’t divorce them from the context. Come on.” Cheney said: “But I think what we can all agree on is that what is happening right now is really dangerous.” Swan said: “I can agree with that.” Cheney switched back to her preferred subject – Trump’s refusal to concede defeat, which led to the deadly attack on the Capitol by his supporters on 6 January, over which more than 400 people have been charged, while Republicans in Congress oppose a 9/11-style investigation. “I think about 2000,” said the daughter of Dick Cheney, who became vice-president to George W Bush after a tight election that year. “I think about sitting on the inaugural platform in January of 2001 watching Al Gore. We’d won. I’m sure he didn’t think he had lost. We had fought this politically very, very intense battle. And he conceded. He did the right thing for this nation. “And that is one of the big differences between that and what we’re dealing with now and the danger of Donald Trump today.”

  • Sudan security officer condemned to death for killing protester

    A Sudanese court Monday sentenced a senior officer with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces to death for the murder of a demonstrator as a Khartoum protest camp was broken up in 2019, a lawyer said.

  • Andrew Yang goes ‘Numb’ when asked to name a Jay-Z song

    New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Yang found himself dumbstruck when asked to name his favorite Jay-Z song after claiming in an interview with comedian Ziwe Fumudoh, that he’s a fan of the rapper’s music, according to HotNewHipHop. “I listened to a lot of hip-hop during like the 90s and 2000s,” Yang responded when asked what he’s been “vibing to” lately, emphasizing his affinity for Jay-Z and Nas. “Yes,” Yang replied after an awkward pause.

  • Police identify 18-year-old woman shot and killed Sunday morning in Kansas City

    Kailey Love, 18, died after she was found suffering from gunshot wounds in Kansas City.

  • Letters to the Editor: Little reader sympathy over a 'traffic ticket from hell'

    Traffic fines and the added fees can be burdensome, but they're easily avoided if you follow the California Vehicle Code.

  • Sudan court sentences officer to death for killing protester

    The court ruled that the officer, Youssef Mohieldin al-Fiky, a major with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, rammed a protester with his car as security forces were dispersing a sit-in outside the military headquarters in June 2019. The protester, Hanafy Abdel-Shakour, was one of over 120 people killed during the brutal crackdown on demonstrators in Khartoum and elsewhere in Sudan that June. It followed two months after the military ousted then-President Omar al-Bashir amid a public uprising against his nearly three-decade autocratic rule.

  • Nightengale's Notebook: Troy Tulowitzki latest former MLB player to find home in college baseball

    Troy Tulowitzki wanted to use his experience from 13 years in the majors to help teach the next generation and he couldn't do that in the minors.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene's 'Incoherent' Twitter Fight With Robert Reich Is A Doozy

    The GOP lawmaker didn't seem to recognize the former U.S. labor secretary when he called for her expulsion from Congress.

  • Shoplifting in San Francisco is so out of control that retailers are closing stores

    Walgreens has closed 17 of its stores due to rampant stealing, and CVS has called the city ‘one of the epicenters of organized retail crime’

  • Former Trump advisor Michael Flynn says coronavirus a conspiracy to distract from election

    Former three star General is a vocal supporter of QAnon conspiracy theories

  • Three killed and 5 injured in shooting at bar in Ohio

    Ohio bar is setting mass shooting at 2 am Sunday morning local time

  • Suns draw defending champ Lakers in return to NBA playoffs

    In arguably the most intriguing opening-round matchup, the No. 7 seed Lakers enter the series as a slight betting favorite over the No. 2 seed Suns, according to FanDuel. The main reason is obvious: Los Angeles has a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis after both superstars missed big chunks of the regular season with injuries.

  • Body of missing man found inside dinosaur statue

    Police said a father and son noticed a smell coming from a papier-mâché dinosaur figure.

  • Blinken says US to deal with 'grave' humanitarian situation in Gaza

    Secretary of State says US will address humanitarian situation in devastated area

  • Teens crash car through roof of home while leaving grad party, Missouri officials say

    “If you look at that crash it’s like, how did somebody not die?”

  • Five year old boy emerges as sole survivor of cable car tragedy after losing entire family in crash

    The sole survivor from Italy’s devastating cable car crash is a boy of five who lost his entire family in the accident. The little boy lost his mother, father, two-year-old brother and grandparents in the tragedy in northern Italy. Investigators are trying to work out what went wrong with the cable car, which plunged about 65ft to the ground as it was approaching the top of a mountain overlooking Lake Maggiore in the northern region of Piedmont. The family, who were Israeli, were among the 14 people who died in the accident. The other victims were all Italian with the exception of a young man of Iranian origin. The Israelis were named as father Amit Biran, 30, who was studying medicine, his wife Tal Peleg-Biran, 26, and their two year old son Tom, who all lived in the Italian city of Pavia. The toddler died after multiple efforts to restart his heart failed, doctors said.

  • Bennifer takes Miami: JLo and Ben Affleck’s reignited romance heats up down south

    It’s official: Bennifer 2.0.