Student injured during ‘altercation’ at Malden High School, second student in custody

A Malden High School student was injured in what police are calling an “altercation” at the school.

Several students were involved in the incident according to police. One boy, a juvenile, was taken into custody.

The student who was taken to a medical facility suffered minor injuries according to police.

“The school was temporarily placed in lockdown for the safety of students and the staff as officers and detectives conducted an investigation,” according to a statement from Malden Police.

