Student injured in Portland school bus crash

Gillian Graham, Portland Press Herald, Maine
·1 min read

Mar. 28—One student was injured Tuesday morning when a Portland school bus was hit from behind by a tractor-trailer.

The bus was stopped in the left-hand turn lane at the intersection of Washington and Allen avenues just before 8 a.m. Tuesday when it was hit, according to Portland police. There were 15 students and a driver on the bus at the time.

One student was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police did not immediately release details about the driver of the truck, who has not been cited.

The crash is still under investigation, according to police.

