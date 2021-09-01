Student killed in shooting at North Carolina high school

One student has died in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, police chief Catrina A. Thompson said Wednesday. The suspect, believed to be a fellow high school student, remains at large, she said.

The victim, identified by authorities as William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr., was rushed to a hospital where he later died of a gunshot wound. No other details were provided during a Wednesday evening press conference.

The police department also tweeted its condolences, writing, "Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come."

"I don't know the grief of losing a child. I don't even know how to fathom," Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough said at the press briefing.

Earlier in the day, Forsyth County Sheriff's Office reported a shooting "on school property" had wounded one student but said all other students were safe. Just after noon local time, Mount Tabor and surrounding schools were placed on lockdown as Winston-Salem police and first responders secured the area and began reunification efforts.

Police are still searching for the suspect. No other details, including a possible motive, were immediately released.

— Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) September 1, 2021

"Certainly this is a sad day for the Winston-Salem community," Mayor Allen Joines said at an evening press conference.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper released a statement decrying the shooting.

"For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school," Cooper said. "I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds."

A parent to one of the high school students told The Associated Press that his son heard the shooting while in the school gym and students were told to hide.

"You see stuff like this in the media," Christopher Johnson told the AP. "It's scary to know that it actually reached out and touched you this time. My son's not a victim, but he's part of this and he'll probably remember this forever."

Chief Thompson said during the press briefing that no other students were physically hurt, but one student suffered a seizure as the incident unfolded.

CBS affiliate reporter Marissa Tansino tweeted video earlier in the day of parents and neighbors who formed a "prayer circle" for those affected by the shooting at Mount Tabor High School:

Parents and neighbors formed a prayer circle to pray for students and teachers after a shooting at Mt. Tabor High School @WFMY pic.twitter.com/cbcJwyb2F9

— Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is provided.

