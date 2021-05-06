Student jumps from school bus onto moving truck on Georgia highway, cops say

Mitchell Willetts
·1 min read

A student jumped out of a school bus and landed onto a passing pickup truck on a Georgia highway Wednesday afternoon, police said.

He had climbed out the back right window as the bus was stopped at a left turn lane along state Route 81 in Walton County and leaped out, according to the Georgia State Patrol. He came down on top of a moving truck and then tumbled into the northbound lane.

The boy is 11 years old and a student with the Walton County School District, the Walton Tribune reported.

Police haven’t identified a reason why the boy jumped into oncoming traffic, but he survived the incident with no life-threatening injuries and was taken by ambulance to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta.

The bus itself was not hit by the pickup, police said, and the student was the only person riding in it.

Still, the intersection was closed for about 90 minutes as first responders cleared the scene, according to the Walton County Sheriff’s Office.

Columbus homicide suspect dies in hospital after car crash, authorities say

Stranger accused of kidnapping Virginia boy chose him ‘at random,’ authorities say

Southwest removes family over worry boy with disability wouldn’t wear mask, mom says

Inmates rush to save guard after prisoner stabs her with scissors, Alabama cops say

Recommended Stories

  • Buy Yeti Stock Before Q1 Earnings for Consumer Spending Growth?

    Should investors think about buying Yeti with its first quarter fiscal 2021 financial results due on Thursday, May 13?

  • John David Washington to Headline Gareth Edwards’ New Sci-Fi Movie ‘True Love’

    John David Washington is set to star in Gareth Edwards’ upcoming sci-fi film. Titled “True Love,” the new movie is a sci-fi story, set in the near future. Details of the plot, however, are currently undisclosed. After breaking onto the scene with his critically acclaimed directorial debut “Monsters” in 2010, Edwards helmed “Godzilla” and “Rogue […]

  • Nature at its craziest: Trillions of cicadas about to emerge

    Sifting through a shovel load of dirt in a suburban backyard, Michael Raupp and Paula Shrewsbury find their quarry: a cicada nymph. In maybe a third of a square foot of dirt, the University of Maryland entomologists find at least seven cicadas -- a rate just shy of a million per acre. There are many broods of periodic cicadas that appear on rigid schedules in different years, but this is one of the largest and most noticeable.

  • Josh Duggar granted release but not allowed to return home in alleged child sex abuse image case

    The federal judge overseeing Duggar's case expressed concern over his past admission that he molested his younger siblings when he was a teenager.

  • Emmanuel Macron says Napoleon is 'part of us' at controversial 200th anniversary of leader's death

    French President Emmanuel Macron paid tribute to Napoleon Bonaparte 200 years after his death on Wednesday on an anniversary that has been dragged into a heated national debate about "cancel culture". Macron called Napoleon "part of us" and said the relatively modest ceremonies organised in Paris to mark the occasion were an "enlightened commemoration", not a celebration of his life. Speaking at the Institut de France, an academy set up by Napoleon to promote science and the arts, Macron listed some of the famed Corsican's enduring contributions, while also mentioning the darker, blood-stained parts of his legacy. "Few destinies have shaped so many lives beyond their own," Macron said of the man who seized power in a coup in 1799 and died in exile on the island of Saint Helena in 1821 having briefly ruled over most of Europe. The president later laid a wreath at the marble crypt where Napoleon's remains are buried at the Invalides monument, one of the most popular tourist attractions in Paris.

  • Fiona Hill kept a box under her desk while working in the Trump White House in case she had to leave

    "By the time I got in ... there were so many people that had already gone out the revolving door," Hill said of working in the Trump administration.

  • Fort Worth man wrongly sentenced as teen to be released on bond after 24 years in prison

    A Fort Worth man who has spent 24 years in prison after being wrongfully charged and over-sentenced will soon return home.

  • An Asian woman in midtown Manhattan was attacked with a hammer after being told to take off her mask, police say

    The New York City Police Department said a person approached two Asian women and "demanded they remove their masks" before hitting one with a hammer.

  • Bill Gates allegedly had special weekend deal with wife to holiday with ex

    Bill and Melinda Gates announced their decision to end their marriage

  • Mississippi plane crash: Four dead after aircraft smashes into house

    Police did not specify whether deaths were of passengers or house residents

  • A Farmer Moved a 200-Year-Old Stone, and the French-Belgian Border

    When it comes to redrawing nations’ borders, scores of diplomats can spend years painstakingly hashing out every inch of the dividing line. For the border between France and Belgium to be redrawn, all it seemingly took was one farmer. Apparently frustrated by a 200-year-old stone border marker, a Belgian farmer dug it out and moved it about 7 feet into French territory, local officials told French news media, thus slightly enlarging his own land as well as the entire country of Belgium. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times The displaced stone was spotted last month by a sharp-eyed group of Frenchmen, who for the past few years have wandered the countryside of their local area in northern France, following the border and checking each marker they encountered against a map showing the stones’ original locations. Two members of the group were walking in the woods near the village of Bousignies-sur-Roc, about 160 miles (260 kilometers) northeast of Paris, in April when they came across a marker. They immediately suspected something wasn’t right, one of the men, Jean-Pierre Chopin, said in a telephone interview Tuesday. “All the markers are typically placed in a very precise manner, but this one was raised up on higher ground. It just looked strange,” Chopin said. They consulted their map and discovered that the stone was not in its expected position, but about 7 feet (about 2.2 meters), farther into France than it should be. “It’s a really isolated spot,” Chopin, 58, said. “Almost no one passes by there, so it might never have been discovered to have been moved.” It is unclear exactly how long ago the stone was moved — and the farmer in question has not yet commented — but Chopin guessed that it had been displaced for two or three months. The stone markers, each believed to weigh between 300 and 600 pounds, were laid when the 390-mile border between France and what is now Belgium was established under the 1820 Treaty of Kortrijk. It is unclear whether the farmer knew the significance of the stone, which has 1819 carved into its face. In theory, moving the stone violates the 1820 treaty, Chopin said. “It’s very, very serious,” he said. “Well, ‘serious’ in quote marks because there are of course many more important things than this.” Luckily, local officials in each country have seen the funny side of the situation. “He made Belgium larger and France smaller; that’s not a good idea,” David Lavaux, of the Belgian district of Erquelinnes, said in an interview with the French broadcaster TF1. Lavaux is the village’s burgomaster, a position equivalent to mayor or chief magistrate. Once he knew of the incident, Lavaux contacted Aurélie Welonek, who holds a similar position in the French village across the border. “I was happy as my town was larger, but the mayor of Bousignies-sur-Roc didn’t agree,” Lavaux said with a chuckle. Lavaux said he would send the farmer, whom he did not identify, a formal letter demanding that the stone be returned to its rightful location. If the farmer does not comply, he could face criminal charges. If no agreement can be reached, Lavaux said he would turn to Belgium’s foreign ministry, which would set up a Franco-Belgian commission to resolve the border dispute, a move that was last required in 1930. Lavaux and Welonek said in interviews with French news outlets that they were convinced it wouldn’t come to that. “We should be able to avoid a new border war,” Welonek told the newspaper La Voix du Nord. This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • New DNA evidence could prove that a man was wrongly executed for murder, activists say

    New development in 1993 murder case might prove innocence of man put to death in 2017

  • Man arrested for attacking two Asian women in their 60s with a cinder block at liquor store

    Attacks against Asian Americans have surged 169 per cent during first quarter of 2021 compared to same period last year, study says

  • Biden bemused by GOP infighting over Liz Cheney: ‘I don’t understand the Republicans’

    Liz Cheney’s days in GOP leadership appear numbered

  • Nancy Pelosi mocks GOP men for being unable to handle party ‘girlfriend’ Liz Cheney

    ‘They want a woman who isn’t a ‘threat’ to them’

  • ‘Catastrophic’: How Facebook’s Trump ban could upend his plans for 2024

    45 is locked out of his campaign’s massive fundraising, organising and information-gathering arm

  • KPMG's 16,000 UK staff to get more time off work

    The accountancy giant is the latest firm to introduce hybrid working after lockdown.

  • Lauren Boebert deletes incorrect tweet threatening Facebook after Trump ban upheld

    Facebook has called for a review of Mr Trump’s indefinite suspension

  • Seychelles brings back curbs despite vaccination success

    A third of the active cases in the country involve people who have had two vaccine doses.

  • Steve Scalise supports ouster of no 3 House Republican leader Liz Cheney amid GOP revolt against her

    The House Minority Whip has endorsed Rep Elise Stefanik to take over Ms Cheney’s leadership role