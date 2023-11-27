Student killed, another hurt in stabbing at NC high school

A student was killed and another was hurt in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school, WTVD reports.

It happened Monday at Southeast Raleigh Magnet High School, which is in southeast Raleigh.

Police told WTVD that two students were stabbed and both were taken to the hospital. One died from their injuries.

A juvenile suspect is in custody, WTVD reported.

The school was under lockdown until 2:20 p.m. Monday. Some students were taken to the Walnut Creek Amphitheatre for pickup.

No further information was released.

