Student killed in Liverpool van crash on first day at university

Juan Lima, who has Mexican and American nationality, will be "sadly missed", his family says

An 18-year-old international student was killed on his first day at the University of Liverpool when he was struck by a van.

Juan Lima, who was originally from Cuba, was struck on Hatton Garden in Liverpool, near the Dale Street junction, at about 15:45 BST on 18 September, Merseyside Police said.

The teenager, who was going to study urban planning, died at the scene.

His relatives said: "He will be sadly missed by all his family."

In a tribute, they said: "He was only 18 years old and it was his first day at the University of Liverpool, where he was about to study urban planning.

"Juan was born in Cuba, but also had Mexican and American nationality. He felt like a citizen of the world.

"Furthermore, he loved the UK."

Det Sgt Kurt Timpson said: "I have met with [Juan's] mother and father following their arrival in the UK from Mexico and they continue to be supported by specially-trained police officers.

"They are grateful for the help of the local community, here in Liverpool, those who helped at the roadside and for the work of the emergency services."

He added an investigation was "ongoing" into the crash and appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

Police previously said the driver of the van stopped and had assisted officers with their inquiries.

