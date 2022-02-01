🌱 Student Killed In Richfield Shooting + Omar Seeks Third Term

Good morning, Minneapolis! Here's your five-minute guide to today's top stories.

1. One student is dead and another is critically injured after a shooting at the South Education Center in Richfield. The two victims were shot on a sidewalk outside the school at around noon on Tuesday. "This is a tragic day in the city of Richfield," Police Chief Jay Henthorne said. (CNN)

2. The Minnesota Department of Health reported 21,360 new COVID-19 cases in the state. Forty-six COVID-related deaths were confirmed Tuesday. (CBS)

3. The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers and Education Support Professional unions could vote to strike Feb. 14, citing salary and class size. “Many of us feel that MPS walked out on our students long ago," teacher Greta Callahan said. (CBS)

4. Rep. Ilhan Omar is running for reelection in Minnesota's third district, she announced Monday. She became the first Somali American in Congress in 2019. (KARE11)

5. Former Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek announced this week he will run for governor. He was sheriff for 12 years and a member of the Minneapolis Police Department for 10. (Paid source: Star Tribune)

Today in Minneapolis:

Free virtual yoga with The Cultural Wellness Center . (6 p.m.)

The Saint Paul Festival & Heritage Foundation hosts Drag Queen Bingo . (7 p.m.)

Bingo Wednesday at Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. (7 p.m.)

From my notebook:

Police arrested Randolph S. Anderson in connection with a robbery last week at Hidden Treasures thrift store in St. Anthony. ( BMTN )

Minnesota's Vaccine Locator Map allows residents to find a COVID-19 vaccine in their neighborhood. ( Patch )

Hennepin County Library announced its programming for Black History Month . ( Patch )

Minneapolis is planning ahead for the NCAA Women's Final Four , coming to Target Center in April. (Paid source: Star Tribune )

Minnesotans between five and 11 years old who get fully-vaccinated in January and February could receive a $200 Visa gift card. (State Government)

