Student killed in shooting at Seattle high school, suspect arrested

A Seattle high school student was fatally shot at school on Tuesday, authorities said.

The student, who has not been identified, was attacked just before 10 a.m., Seattle police said in a statement.

A suspect was arrested shortly afterward, cops said. The suspect also was not identified.

Gunshots were reported at Ingraham High School around 9:55 a.m., cops said. First responders quickly administered aid and transported the wounded student a nearby hospital, where they died from their injuries.

No other victims were reported. Police did not publicly speculate on a motive for the shooting.

“We do not believe this was a random act of violence,” Seattle Public Schools assistant superintendent Beverly Redmond told local CBS affiliate KIRO.

Shaken students and terrified parents were reunited at a nearby intersection.

“It’s like my worst nightmare come true,” Leanna Sparks, parent to an unharmed 14-year-old student, told the Seattle Times.

Gov. Jay Inslee, who graduated from Ingraham High in 1969, released a short statement.

“Thankful for [Seattle police] being on the scene and helping to resolve this incident before the shooter had the chance to hurt more people,” he tweeted. “Our children should never have to experience this. We can and must do better by them.”

Ingraham High is a large public school in north Seattle that has more than 1,400 students. Wednesday classes at the school were canceled.