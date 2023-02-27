Student knocks teacher unconscious after she took away his Nintendo Switch
This video was blurred by Flagler County Sheriff's Office. A student attacked his teacher allegedly after she took away his Nintendo Switch.
This video was blurred by Flagler County Sheriff's Office. A student attacked his teacher allegedly after she took away his Nintendo Switch.
A school employee in Florida was hospitalized after a teenage student attacked the school worker for taking teen's Nintendo Switch, police said.
This is interesting #GoBucks
If you do, you may have to uninstall and then re-download the game
Jordan was in the midst of his third term as state representative for Ohio's 60th District. He previously spent eight years in the Ohio Senate.
The livestream event will also include an audience Q&A.
"But here's the real kicker: As I was leaving, I complimented my interviewer on her hair and asked where she got it done. She replied with, 'It's a hairpiece. I have cancer.' I didn't get hired."
Reports show that Black Americans are more than twice as likely to be vegan. By fighting food apartheid, those numbers could be even higher.
It’s Pokémon day today, which is the day the original games launched in Japan all the way back in 1996, which definitely isn’t pushing us towards a mid-life crisis. There’s going to be a special Pokémon Presents stream later today, but if you just can’t wait, then maybe today’s a good time to grab a […]
Since its debut in 1971, an anti-pollution ad showing a man in Native American attire shed a single tear at the sight of smokestacks and litter taking over a once unblemished landscape has become an indelible piece of TV pop culture. The so-called “Crying Indian” with his buckskins and long braids made the late actor Iron Eyes Cody a recognizable face in households nationwide. The nonprofit that originally commissioned the advertisement, Keep America Beautiful, had long been considering how to retire the ad and announced this week that it's doing so by transferring ownership of the rights to the National Congress of American Indians.
Anne Hathaway gave the Berlin Film Festival one of its buzziest red carpet looks of the night when she stepped out at the She Came to Me premiere in a black sheer netted column gown by Valentino.
Approximately 15 cars were involved in a pileup on Interstate 17 near Anthem Sunday afternoon, according to the Arizona Dept. of Public Safety. Multiple injuries were reported, but it is unknown specifically how many were hurt. All of them are expected to survive.
Police said at least 50 spectators were spotted at the sideshow.
Actor Jansen Panettiere's cause of death is "cardiomegaly, coupled with aortic valve complications."
"What an awesome person!" wrote Chance the Rapper of Short on Twitter. "SHOUTOUT TO JACK FROST."
Alex Murdaugh's defense team is expected to rest Monday afternoon after the disbarred lawyer testified last week at his double murder trial in Walterboro, South Carolina.
“Ms. Paul’s status as a social media influencer has no bearing or impact on the investigation or outcome of this case,” police in Herriman, Utah, said in a statement.View Entire Post ›
Reflecting on the 45 days he spent in prison in 1988 for attacking two Vietnamese men, Wahlberg has previously said that he's owned up to his "mistakes."View Entire Post ›
She handled the potentially awkward moment with grace.
Vladimir Putin has said that Russian people may not survive in their current state as he claimed the West was trying to "disband" Russia.
Pamela Anderson, 55, showed off toned abs in a barely-there cutout dress, posing “without makeup” in recent photos the “Baywatch” star shared to Instagram.