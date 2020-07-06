How to buy a laptop for school

For the most part, our recommendations for buying a laptop for school this year aren’t very different than last year’s. But of course, the COVID-19 epidemic throws a major wrench into daily life. It's still unclear when public schools and colleges will reopen, and there's a good chance they'll have to shutter their doors in the future to manage any flare ups.

No matter what lies ahead, your student life will still center around your laptop, whether you’re attending remote classes, working on reports or wasting time researching on the web. And don't forget to leave a bit of room for fun: You'll also want a device that'll be great for streaming video and maybe playing the occasional game or two. The big difference this year? You're going to need to do a lot more research ahead of time since there's a good chance you won't be able to test many notebooks in person.

For most people: Ultraportables are better than ever

The days of slow and restrictive ultraportables are long gone. Now, thanks to better processors, faster storage and refined designs, you can get a thin and light laptop that'll easily keep up with you for years. If you've been following Engadget closely, none of this should be a surprise. Ultraportables like Dell's XPS 13, HP's Spectre x360 and Apple's 13-inch MacBook Pro have been some of our most well-reviewed devices. (And personally, even though I love having access to a powerful desktop at home, I still spend most of my time writing on slim laptops. I can't exactly take my rig to the park.)

Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 More

Last year, we were waiting for the arrival of Intel's 10th-generation processors, which promised faster speeds, more power efficiency and vastly improved graphics. Those CPUs are widely available now, so you can even get a bit of basic gaming done on a slim machine. But things are even more interesting in 2020 thanks to AMD's new Ryzen chips, which deliver even better multi-core performance and graphics power than Intel's hardware. While AMD laptops used to be relegated to the bargain bin, now they include impressive options like the 15-inch Surface Laptop 3 and ASUS's ROG Zephyrus G14.

It's also worth taking a close look at convertible ultraportables, like the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 and the aforementioned Spectre x360, which feature rotating screens at a slight premium. They can be used as enormous tablets, but realistically you'll likely just turn those screens around to watch Netflix in bed. These machines are now as light as normal clamshells, and they're a bit more versatile for anyone who wants to get their keyboard out of the way. They also typically support styluses, which could be useful for jotting down notes or doodling.

Ultraportables — what to look for:

Intel's 9th and 10th-gen CPUs, or AMD's Ryzen 4000 line. (Avoid anything more than two years old, if you want your computer to last for a while).

8GB RAM minimum, 16GB RAM ideally. (If you're considering 32GB, you may want to look at a gaming or productivity machine.)

512GB minimum SSD, 1TB if you can swing it. (You'll start to feel the limits of a 256GB drive within a year.)

10 hours battery life minimum.

Bright screens, thin bezels and, if you can afford it, OLED and HDR. Avoid 4K upgrades, as they’re not very noticeable on 13-inch screens.



For gamers: You’re spoiled with options

Last year, lighter gaming laptops (under 5 pounds) were all the rage. And, to be honest, not much has changed. Notebooks like the Razer Blade 15 and Alienware M15 deliver most of the power you'd expect from desktops just a few years ago. And unlike gaming notebooks of yore, they aren't a chore to lug around (remember, these things used to weigh upwards of 10 pounds!).

Unlike ultraportables, which usually have 13-inch screens, gaming notebooks typically offer 15-inch displays. Even though they're just a few inches larger, those screens do a better job at immersing you in whatever you're playing. And if you don't mind a few more pounds, 17-inch screens are still around.

I'd think extra hard before looking at the few 13-inch gaming notebooks though, like the Blade Stealth. It's an impressive machine, but it's woefully expensive and only slightly lighter than the more capable (and often cheaper) Blade 15. A better alternative is ASUS's Zephyrus G14, a powerful (and surprisingly affordable) notebook that weighs just 3.5 pounds. It has a roomy 14-inch screen, and it's one of the first machines around to run AMD's new Ryzen 4000 CPUs.