Student-led protests demand better treatment from college administrations
Student-led protests have long been an integral part of college life. From the first known student-led demonstration in 1507 to now, young people at colleges around the world have understood the power of their voice.
“College students are prompted every day to question every assumption,” Emerson Sykes, a staff attorney with the ACLU’s Speech, Privacy, and Technology Project, told Yahoo News. “And I think that in many ways, they take those things to heart, and they push for change around them. We all benefit from that change.”