Student with loaded gun at Treasure Coast High School arrested, Port St. Lucie police said

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 15-year-old student at Treasure Coast High School was arrested Friday after police said he had a loaded, stolen handgun on campus, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The .22-caliber handgun, which was reported stolen in October 2020 in Indian River County, was found in a backpack, police said. The teen is a 10th grade student at the school.

The discovery was made after a school resource officer about 9 a.m. saw the teen and two other students walk on campus after school already was underway.

The school resource officer notified school administration officials, who talked to the students and reported smelling marijuana. School officials searched their backpacks and found the stolen firearm.

Sgt. John Dellacroce, police spokesperson, said the 15-year-old “did not wish to answer any of our questions.”

Dellacroce said the other two students were friends of the 15-year-old and were not charged.

The 15-year-old, a resident of Port St. Lucie, was arrested on felony charges of possession of a firearm on school property, carrying a concealed firearm and grand theft of a firearm, according to police.

He was taken to the St. Lucie Regional Juvenile Detention Center, Dellacroce said.

TCPalm and Treasure Coast Newspapers customarily does not name juveniles accused of crimes. It does name some juveniles depending on the seriousness of the crime, their age, aggravating circumstances and other factors.

