  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Democratic senators urge Education Department to remove millions of student loan borrowers from default status

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

A group of Democratic senators, led by Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Raphael Warnock (D-GA), sent a letter urging the Education Department (ED) to restore defaulted student loans to on-time status amid the ongoing payment pause, Yahoo Finance has learned.

"The Department has the authority to address these accumulating financial pressures and inequities by automatically removing 7.5 million borrowers with federally-managed student loans from default status," the April 19 letter addressed to ED Secretary Miguel Cardona and seen by Yahoo Finance stated.

The interest-free payment pause is set to expire in October. Rohit Chopra, President Biden's nominee to lead the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), previously warned that "an avalanche of defaults" could follow the end of the moratorium.

"Removing borrowers from default status and eliminating their record of default will provide them significant financial benefits," the new letter stated. "It will ensure these borrowers do not immediately face the garnishment of wages, tax refunds, and Social Security, and additional collection fees, once the nationwide forbearance expires."

Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on April 20, 2021. (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN / POOL / AFP) (Photo by EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) testifies during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on voting rights on Capitol Hill in Washington,DC on April 20, 2021. (Photo: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Under the Higher Education Act of 1965, a loan can be rehabilitated from default status by making nine on-time payments over 10 consecutive months. After this process, any record of default is expunged from their credit history and any garnishment of wages stops.

The letter argues that since the pandemic pause on loans counts each month as an on-time payment and 10 months have passed, "all defaulted borrowers with federally-held student loans have now met the requirement for completing nine payment obligations and are thus eligible to exit default status."

ED has the ability to make various adjustments to these federally-backed loans. The Biden-era ED previously halted interest and debt collection on about 1.14 million defaulted loans in the Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) and erased roughly $1.3 billion in student debt for 41,000 borrowers with total disabilities.

The letter stressed that debt relief is a matter of racial justice given that the student debt crisis has been "particularly devastating for Black, Latino, and Native communities, who face significantly higher rates of student loan default and delinquency compared to white borrowers."

(Graphic: David Foster)
(Graphic: David Foster)

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Student loan debt is costing recent grads much more than just money

    Recent college graduates owed an average of nearly $30,000 in student loans in 2019. lightspeedshutter/iStock via Getty Images PlusPresident Joe Biden promised to forgive up to US$10,000 in student loan debt during his 2020 campaign. Now, a few months into his presidency, over 415 organizations have urged him to use his executive authority to cancel all federal student loan debt. We assembled a panel of academics to talk about the effects student loans have on recent graduates. How much student loan debt is too much? Kate Padgett-Walsh, associate professor of philosophy at Iowa State University Student debt is too much when it threatens the physical and mental health of young borrowers. Today’s college graduates now finish school with almost $30,000 in student loan debt, on average, an increase of over 300% from 1970 after adjusting for inflation. Research shows that the burden of this debt causes poorer mental health,poorer physical health and less overall satisfaction with life. It also causes borrowers to delay marriage, postpone renting or buying their own homes and put off starting new businesses. Student debt is also too much when it blocks access to the American dream, the idea that success is possible in the U.S. no matter a person’s background. Students who are the first in their family to attend college and low-income students have a much harder time paying off their student loans, and they end up defaulting more often than other students. Black students, who owe 60% more than their white counterparts, struggle even more to pay back their loans, in part because of persistent racial wealth and income gaps. The government’s original purpose in lending to students was to help people of modest means get a college education. But today, it is precisely those borrowers who are most harmed by student debt. Why is debt relief for college graduates an important issue now? Dalié Jiménez, professor of law at the University of California, Irvine School of Law Providing broad debt relief for student borrowers is something President Biden’s Department of Education could do today. That move would greatly lessen gender and racial inequality and boost the economy. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government paused interest charges and payments for most federal student loans, but this temporary relief is set to expire at the end of September 2021. After that, defaults are likely to return to pre-pandemic levels. Before the pandemic, borrowers were defaulting on federal student loans every 26 seconds, or just over 1.2 million times per year. The returns to higher education are large, and they benefit society as a whole as well as individual students. Effectively requiring the least wealthy to take on personal debt to go to college instead of directly investing in higher education was a policy mistake. It has harmed not only the roughly 40% of borrowers who did not finish their degree and now owe money that is difficult to discharge in bankruptcy; this is money that can remain outstanding until the borrower’s death. But it has also harmed society as a whole. Providing broad debt relief would likely give Congress an incentive to focus on finding a way to fund higher education that addresses runaway tuition and does not rely on loans to students in need. How does student loan debt disproportionately affect students of color? Raphaël Charron-Chénier, an assistant professor of sociology at Arizona State University Student debt exacerbates economic inequality, particularly between white and Black households. Student loan debt is widely seen as a tool for financing social mobility. Yet that works only when borrowers’ economic standing improves enough over time to repay that debt. For many borrowers, this is not the case. Roughly two out of five borrowers do not finish college in the first place, and this group is disproportionately Black. Even among graduates, Black students experience much smaller wealth gains from their degrees relative to white students and are burdened with larger debt payments. Black graduates also struggle more with establishing financial independence from their families, partly because discrimination in the labor market makes it more difficult to secure the higher-income and higher-benefit jobs higher education is supposed to provide access to. The result is that two decades after enrolling, Black borrowers still owe over 90% of what they borrowed, compared with less than 10% for white graduates. This disproportionate burden on Black borrowers is alarming. The Survey of Consumer Finance data for 2019 shows that, relative to whites, a greater proportion of Black households had student loans – 30% to 20% – and those households held larger debt amounts – a median of $30,000, versus $23,000 for whites. These disparities are poised to widen the already roughly 8-to-1 wealth gap between white and Black households and could make racial inequality worse for future generations. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Kate Padgett Walsh, Iowa State University; Dalié Jiménez, University of California, Irvine, and Raphaël Charron-Chénier, Arizona State University. Read more:Can you get rid of your student loans by filing for bankruptcy?Income-based repayment becoming a costly solution to student loan debt Dalié Jiménez has previously received grant funding from the Student Borrower Protection Center and the Lumina Foundation.Raphaël Charron-Chénier has previously received a research grant from the Student Borrower Protection Center.Kate Padgett Walsh does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • ‘Let’s play by the same rules: GOP Congresswoman slams Maxine Waters’ Chauvin trial rhetoric

    Rep. Lisa McClain, R-Mich., fires back at Pelosi and Maxine Waters’ after the California congresswoman’s comments urging protesters to become more ‘confrontational.’

  • Want more money for retirement without a lot of effort? Ask your company about this perk

    Who doesn’t want a little extra ‘free’ money in their retirement accounts? If you have an employer-sponsored retirement account, such as a 401(k) or 403(b), ask your company’s human resources department if there is a company match — then make sure you’re contributing at least as much as you need to take advantage of it. With an employer match, the company is contributing up to a percentage of what the employee puts into her employer-sponsored retirement plan.

  • SC teen’s murder solved after 7 years, 3 arrested thanks to DNA evidence

    Touch DNA analysis leads to the arrest of three in a cold case involving an SC teenager

  • Nine shot at child’s 12th birthday party in Louisiana

    Police has claimed that more than one weapon was used at the birthday party in which nine sustained gunshot wounds

  • Volkswagen is not closing its factory in Xinjiang as long as it's 'economically feasible,' exec says

    Reports have connected forced labor by detained Uyghur Muslims to major global companies that do business in the Xinjiang region.

  • Supreme Court scraps last GOP election lawsuit, ending five-month challenge to results

    The decision has wider implications for future elections

  • US House condemns China over Hong Kong crackdown in near-unanimous vote

    Republican Thomas Massie was the lone member to vote against the resolution

  • BBC defends Katherine Ryan's 'straight white man' comment

    The comic made the remark in the first episode of All That Glitters: Britain's Next Jewellery Star.

  • Derek Chauvin: How mostly white jury could affect trial of George Floyd’s alleged killer

    Studies show that race affects who gets put on juries – and whom they decide to convict

  • Nasa successfully flies small helicopter on Mars

    The Ingenuity drone completes the first powered, controlled flight by an aircraft on another world.

  • ‘Give back her socialist cash’: Democrats pushed to return campaign donations from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

    NRCC launches ‘Socialist Give Back’ website slamming those ‘bankrolled by radical socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’

  • Cuba leadership: Díaz-Canel named Communist Party chief

    Miguel Díaz-Canel, who succeeded Raúl Castro as president, will be running the Communist Party.

  • Rights groups raise alarm over prisoners kept in cells 23 hours a day for more than a year due to Covid

    Jails face legal scrutiny for long-term ‘stay-in-place’ rules

  • Seven Minnesota counties enter state of emergency ahead of Chauvin verdict

    Tim Walz says local and state resources ‘exhausted’ by Brooklyn Centre killing

  • Justice Amy Coney Barrett receives reported $2m advance for book deal

    Supreme Court judge to write on importance of separating personal feelings from legal rulings

  • Armin Laschet: Safe choice to replace Angela Merkel, but can he lead the party to victory?

    Angela Merkel's conservatives on Tuesday confirmed Armin Laschet's nomination as their chancellor candidate in September's election, as his rival conceded following a bitter battle that has left the bloc deeply divided. "The dice have fallen. Armin Laschet is the chancellor candidate" of the conservative CDU-CSU alliance, said his rival Markus Soeder. Mr Soeder, the leader of the CDU's smaller Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union, had faced off against Mr Laschet for over a week in a standoff that laid bare deep divisions in Ms Merkel's party. Mr Soeder, whose personal poll ratings are much better than Mr Laschet's, had significant support in the CDU. The Union bloc is the last major party to nominate a candidate for chancellor in the Sept 26 parliamentary election, in which Ms Merkel is not seeking a fifth four-year term. The 60-year-old Mr Laschet is the governor of Germany's most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia. Mr Soeder is the governor of Bavaria. Profile: The uninspiring choice of Armin Laschet The son of a miner from the town of Aachen on the Dutch border, Mr Laschet has made his way to the top of German politics by combining a steely ambition with the sunny demeanour typical of the Rhine region. The 60-year-old’s election as party leader this January is the latest step in a winding career. He entered the Bundestag in his early thirties, did a stint in the European parliament and then returned to local politics in his home state of North Rhine-Westphalia, where he has been state leader since 2017. Mr Laschet is often characterised as the continuity candidate, a man who will keep an open mind on a variety of centrist coalition partners in the same way that Ms Merkel has done. For a long time he was seen as a loyalist, sticking by Ms Merkel throughout the divisive days of the refugee crisis. When wooing party delegates at the January conference, he assured them that he has the same soft leadership skills that have made such a success of Ms Merkel’s leadership. “I’m not one for self-promotion. I’m just Armin Laschet,” he said. But there have been notable fissures in the relationship between the Chancellor and the CDU leader in recent months. Mr Laschet’s liberal instincts mean that he has occasionally criticised lockdowns. In February, he lamented that “banning everything, being strict, treating citizens like little children - that's not something that’s sustainable in the long run.” Ms Merkel has in turn publicly admonished him for not being firm enough in his application of pandemic rules in his home state.

  • India coronavirus: Can its vaccine producers meet demand?

    India is struggling to produce enough vaccines for its population amidst global supply shortages.

  • You now can easily find walk-in COVID vaccine appointments in Charlotte. Here’s how.

    Among the big changes with expanded options, anyone age 16 and up can get a shot at the Bojangles Coliseum vaccine site without an appointment.

  • What is in the Florida anti-riot bill branded a ‘disgrace’ by critics?

    Legislation goes after protesters and local governments alike, turns misdemeanors into felonies, and makes it possible to sue localities that have been found to impede law enforcement