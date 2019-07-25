Do You Need a Student Loan Cosigner?

The answer depends on the type of loan you qualify to get and a host of other financial factors. Here's the basic information you'll need to know.



Unfortunately, student loans have become a fact of life for those seeking to go to college. An estimated 44 million borrowers owe money on student loans, with a total of more than $1.5 trillion in outstanding debt. That's an especially difficult burden for young graduates to bear once they get out of school, and many borrowers find it tough to meet their financial obligations to repay their student loans while still having money left over to cover basic living expenses.

Because very few students have any significant credit history when they first borrow money, it's not unusual for lenders to want to have parents, grandparents, or some other financially responsible person act as cosigners for a student loan. That way, the lender can always rely on the cosigner to come up with payments if the student proves unable or unwilling to do so. However, not all students have someone who can cosign a student loan on their behalf, and that raises the question of whether you really need a student loan cosigner to get the college financing you need. In some cases, there are ways to get student loans without a cosigner. Even in situations in which the lender typically prefers to have someone cosign on student loans, there are still some avenues by which you can agree to terms that will get you your loan money.

When you absolutely do not need a cosigner

For most student loan borrowers, the key factor in determining whether you need a cosigner is what type of student loan you have. In particular, federal Direct student loans from the U.S. Department of Education don't require cosigners. Because these loans, also sometimes called Stafford loans, are largely need-based, the federal government already knows from determining a student's eligibility that it's willing to take on the credit risk of a student borrower without the assurance of having a cosigner to bulk up the student's financial obligations.

That's not to say that you won't need to have parents help out with providing some key information, though. To get a Direct loan, students have to fill out the required Free Application for Federal Student Aid form. The information on the FAFSA form helps the government determine exactly how much it's willing to lend directly to a student. Regardless of whether the Direct loan is subsidized or unsubsidized, a cosigner will be unnecessary.

When you usually won't need a cosigner

Another Department of Education-sponsored loan, known as the PLUS loan, occupies a middle ground in the cosigner discussion. PLUS loans are most often made to parents, who usually have extensive credit histories of their own and therefore don't need cosigners. However, some PLUS loans are also available to graduate and professional students.

If a borrower has an adverse credit history, however, the government can require a PLUS loan borrower to find what it calls an endorser on the loan. Endorsers take on the same responsibilities that cosigners do to repay debt on the student borrower's behalf in the event of default. Unless you've had serious credit events -- including having a substantial amount of outstanding debt that's 90 days or more delinquent, or having gone through bankruptcy or foreclosure -- PLUS loans will typically be available without a cosigner even to young borrowers.