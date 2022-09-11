Student loan forgiveness helps people, but college costs are the real problem

The big question on student loan forgiveness is whether it will help or hurt those hard-working Americans we hear so much about — the politicians.

Yes, the Biden administration’s plan, if it clears all hurdles, clearly will help tens of millions of people — all or part of their student loan debt will be canceled. Up to 43 million borrowers would see relief, including 20 million who could get their full remaining balance canceled, according to a White House fact sheet.

The plan forgives $10,000 in federal student loan debt for those with incomes below $125,000 a year, or households that earn less than $250,000, and cancels an additional $10,000 for those who received federal Pell Grants, the Associated Press reported.

Some analysts are confident that President Joe Biden’s plan will survive legal challenges since it relies on the powers the Education Department has to grant relief during a national emergency — such as the COVID pandemic.

Progressive Democrats and former students weighed down by debt have been prodding Biden since he took office to act. During his 2020 campaign he supported an “immediate” cancellation of $10,000 in debt.

So, in simplest terms, the debt cancellation plan shows Biden keeping a campaign promise. As one University of Akron graduate told a Beacon Journal reporter: “It’s about time.”

A common theme from students who support the plan is relief. A student who opposes it told a reporter it’s not fair to people who paid their own way after saving and working hard.

The reaction from politicians seems to reflect that we are a nation divided by party. Republicans oppose it, and Democrats support it — unless they feel in danger of losing an election to a Republican.

J.D. Vance, Ohio’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, told the Mansfield News Journal the plan is a giveaway that would be paid for by people who haven’t gone to college. He noted college graduates will earn more over their lifetime than people who didn't go to college.

Similarly, Tim Ryan, the Democratic candidate for the Senate, said the people who didn’t go to college may only be earning $30,000 to $40,000 and they could use help. He suggested a tax cut for the working class.

Certainly, there are reasons to dislike Biden’s plan. Debt cancellation alone could cost up to $519 billion, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model.

Focus on lowering college costs

We certainly can agree that the debt incurred by students is alarming; it's disturbing that some could be saddled with debt for decades. At the same time, there must be a drive to lower students' costs.

In a June speech, Kent State University President Todd Diacon noted the school has a program that helps cover the cost of tuition and books for students from lower-income families. This fall, 22% of the entering freshman class qualifies for the program, the Beacon Journal reported.

Even better: Stark State College offered a free fall semester to 2022 high school graduates. For those who stay, financial aid and low costs mean “you’ll have less chance of graduating with debt hanging over your head,” the school’s website boasts.

And the University of Akron has been working to expand the availability of scholarships for Akron Public School students while adding more financial support for students eligible for Pell Grants through the newly created Zips Affordability Scholarship.

Certainly, we encourage people to look into such lower-cost options as a two-year degree — which could lead to a good-paying job right away in an in-demand field.

Many people don’t even need to go that far. Akron school leaders are on the right path by shifting their high schools to the College and Career Academies model.

Students at the new $57 million Garfield Community Learning Center will be able to train for jobs in restaurants, manufacturing, information technology and more.

We encourage students and their families to look at options close to home so they can avoid racking up sky-high debt.

And as KSU’s Diacon suggested, universities must do their part by improving retention rates; reducing the number of employees to reflect enrollment decline; and enrolling more people from populations with lower college attendance rates.

We can’t rely on the federal government to bail out everyone who has made a poor choice.

Education must be a priority — not only in emphasizing the need for it, but in discussing how we will pay for it.

