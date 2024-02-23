Student loan forgiveness: How much debt will Biden administration cancel in Tennessee?
Recently, the Biden administration revealed that it was poised to cancel about $1.2 billion in student loan debt for over 150,000 borrowers, through the president’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.
And several thousand of those borrowers reside in Tennessee.
How much in student loans have been forgiven in each state
The U.S. Department of Education announced the cancellations on Feb. 21. Then, on Feb. 23, it released a breakdown of the loan values being forgiven in each U.S. state and territory. In Tennessee, 3,340 borrowers are having $25.7 million forgiven.
The states with the highest loan amounts getting erased are Texas, California, and Florida. In Texas, 14,510 people are seeing $116.6 million worth of student loans being cancelled. In California, those numbers are 13,580 and $114.8 million; and in Florida, they’re 12,790 and $105.4 million.
Servicers started processing forgiveness claims on Feb. 21. Here’s a full list of how many borrowers there are in each state – and how much money is being forgiven.
Alabama- 2,550 borrowers, $20.8 million
Alaska- 190 borrowers, $1.4 million
Arizona- 3,990 borrowers, $33.0 million
Arkansas- 1,190 borrowers, $8.7 million
California- 13,580 borrowers, $114.8 million
Colorado- 2,530 borrowers, $19.8 million
Connecticut- 1,600 borrowers, $13.7 million
Delaware- 650 borrowers, $5.3 million
District of Columbia- 350 borrowers, $2.9 million
Florida- 12,790 borrowers, $105.4 million
Georgia- 6,050 borrowers, $49.7 million
Hawaii- 280 borrowers, $1.9 million
Idaho- 1,130 borrowers, $9.2 million
Illinois- 5,560 borrowers, $43.8 million
Indiana- 3,330 borrowers, $26 million
Iowa- 2,120 borrowers, $17.3 million
Kansas- 1,270 borrowers, $9.9 million
Kentucky- 2,110 borrowers, $16.1 million
Louisiana- 2,160 borrowers, $16.3 million
Maine- 700 borrowers, $5.3 million
Maryland- 2,680 borrowers, $22.7 million
Massachusetts- 2,490 borrowers, $19.5 million
Michigan- 6,040 borrowers, $47.0 million
Minnesota- 2,060 borrowers, $14.5 million
Mississippi- 1,790 borrowers, $13.3 million
Missouri- 2,780 borrowers, $22.4 million
Montana- 300 borrowers, $2.2 million
Nebraska- 750 borrowers, $5.3 million
Nevada- 1,650 borrowers, $13.9 million
New Hampshire- 490 borrowers, $3.6 million
New Jersey- 4,180 borrowers, $35.3 million
New Mexico- 860 borrowers, $6.8 million
New York- 8,190 borrowers, $63.4 million
North Carolina- 4,170 borrowers, $33.3 million
North Dakota- 220 borrowers, $1.6 million
Ohio- 7,540 borrowers, $60 million
Oklahoma- 1,690 borrowers, $12.9 million
Oregon- 2,220 borrowers, $17.4 million
Pennsylvania- 5,600 borrowers, $45.1 million
Puerto Rico- 1,060 borrowers, $6.1 million
Rhode Island- 450 borrowers, $3.4 million
South Carolina- 2,520 borrowers, $20.6 million
South Dakota- 270 borrowers, $1.9 million
Tennessee- 3,340 borrowers, $25.7 million
Texas- 14,510 borrowers, $116.6 million
Utah- 850 borrowers, $5.8 million
Vermont- 190 borrowers, $1.3 million
Virginia- 3,040 borrowers, $24.6 million
Washington- 2,630 borrowers, $20.1 million
West Virginia- 1,070 borrowers, $8.8 million
Wisconsin- 1,990 borrowers, $13.8 million
Wyoming- 150 borrowers, $1 million
All Other Locations- 990 borrowers, $7.4 million
Total- 152,880 borrowers, $1.218 billion
Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness?
The tens of thousands of eligible borrowers had to meet a specific set of requirements. To make the cut, they had to be enrolled in the Biden administration's SAVE program. They also had to be in repayment for at least 10 years on a federal student loan of $12,000 or less.
The latest move brings the total amount of debt cancellation Biden has approved to $138 billion for nearly 4 million Americans.
When the education department announced the cancellations on Feb. 21, it said it would continue to identify and cancel the federal loans of borrowers who meet the threshold "on a regular basis."
Borrowers who aren't enrolled in SAVE will not yet be eligible for the loan forgiveness. But next week, the department is expected to start emailing borrowers who could qualify if they sign up for the program.
