Student loan forgiveness: How much debt will Biden administration cancel in Tennessee?

Recently, the Biden administration revealed that it was poised to cancel about $1.2 billion in student loan debt for over 150,000 borrowers, through the president’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

And several thousand of those borrowers reside in Tennessee.

How much in student loans have been forgiven in each state

The U.S. Department of Education announced the cancellations on Feb. 21. Then, on Feb. 23, it released a breakdown of the loan values being forgiven in each U.S. state and territory. In Tennessee, 3,340 borrowers are having $25.7 million forgiven.

The states with the highest loan amounts getting erased are Texas, California, and Florida. In Texas, 14,510 people are seeing $116.6 million worth of student loans being cancelled. In California, those numbers are 13,580 and $114.8 million; and in Florida, they’re 12,790 and $105.4 million.

Servicers started processing forgiveness claims on Feb. 21. Here’s a full list of how many borrowers there are in each state – and how much money is being forgiven.

Alabama- 2,550 borrowers, $20.8 million

Alaska- 190 borrowers, $1.4 million

Arizona- 3,990 borrowers, $33.0 million

Arkansas- 1,190 borrowers, $8.7 million

California- 13,580 borrowers, $114.8 million

Colorado- 2,530 borrowers, $19.8 million

Connecticut- 1,600 borrowers, $13.7 million

Delaware- 650 borrowers, $5.3 million

District of Columbia- 350 borrowers, $2.9 million

Florida- 12,790 borrowers, $105.4 million

Georgia- 6,050 borrowers, $49.7 million

Hawaii- 280 borrowers, $1.9 million

Idaho- 1,130 borrowers, $9.2 million

Illinois- 5,560 borrowers, $43.8 million

Indiana- 3,330 borrowers, $26 million

Iowa- 2,120 borrowers, $17.3 million

Kansas- 1,270 borrowers, $9.9 million

Kentucky- 2,110 borrowers, $16.1 million

Louisiana- 2,160 borrowers, $16.3 million

Maine- 700 borrowers, $5.3 million

Maryland- 2,680 borrowers, $22.7 million

Massachusetts- 2,490 borrowers, $19.5 million

Michigan- 6,040 borrowers, $47.0 million

Minnesota- 2,060 borrowers, $14.5 million

Mississippi- 1,790 borrowers, $13.3 million

Missouri- 2,780 borrowers, $22.4 million

Montana- 300 borrowers, $2.2 million

Nebraska- 750 borrowers, $5.3 million

Nevada- 1,650 borrowers, $13.9 million

New Hampshire- 490 borrowers, $3.6 million

New Jersey- 4,180 borrowers, $35.3 million

New Mexico- 860 borrowers, $6.8 million

New York- 8,190 borrowers, $63.4 million

North Carolina- 4,170 borrowers, $33.3 million

North Dakota- 220 borrowers, $1.6 million

Ohio- 7,540 borrowers, $60 million

Oklahoma- 1,690 borrowers, $12.9 million

Oregon- 2,220 borrowers, $17.4 million

Pennsylvania- 5,600 borrowers, $45.1 million

Puerto Rico- 1,060 borrowers, $6.1 million

Rhode Island- 450 borrowers, $3.4 million

South Carolina- 2,520 borrowers, $20.6 million

South Dakota- 270 borrowers, $1.9 million

Tennessee- 3,340 borrowers, $25.7 million

Texas- 14,510 borrowers, $116.6 million

Utah- 850 borrowers, $5.8 million

Vermont- 190 borrowers, $1.3 million

Virginia- 3,040 borrowers, $24.6 million

Washington- 2,630 borrowers, $20.1 million

West Virginia- 1,070 borrowers, $8.8 million

Wisconsin- 1,990 borrowers, $13.8 million

Wyoming- 150 borrowers, $1 million

All Other Locations- 990 borrowers, $7.4 million

Total- 152,880 borrowers, $1.218 billion

Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness?

The tens of thousands of eligible borrowers had to meet a specific set of requirements. To make the cut, they had to be enrolled in the Biden administration's SAVE program. They also had to be in repayment for at least 10 years on a federal student loan of $12,000 or less.

The latest move brings the total amount of debt cancellation Biden has approved to $138 billion for nearly 4 million Americans.

When the education department announced the cancellations on Feb. 21, it said it would continue to identify and cancel the federal loans of borrowers who meet the threshold "on a regular basis."

Borrowers who aren't enrolled in SAVE will not yet be eligible for the loan forgiveness. But next week, the department is expected to start emailing borrowers who could qualify if they sign up for the program.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Student loan forgiveness: How much debt Biden canceled in Tennessee?