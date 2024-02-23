Student loan forgiveness: How much debt will Biden administration cancel in Tennessee?

John Klyce, Memphis Commercial Appeal
Recently, the Biden administration revealed that it was poised to cancel about $1.2 billion in student loan debt for over 150,000 borrowers, through the president’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan.

And several thousand of those borrowers reside in Tennessee.

How much in student loans have been forgiven in each state

The U.S. Department of Education announced the cancellations on Feb. 21. Then, on Feb. 23, it released a breakdown of the loan values being forgiven in each U.S. state and territory. In Tennessee, 3,340 borrowers are having $25.7 million forgiven.

The states with the highest loan amounts getting erased are Texas, California, and Florida. In Texas, 14,510 people are seeing $116.6 million worth of student loans being cancelled. In California, those numbers are 13,580 and $114.8 million; and in Florida, they’re 12,790 and $105.4 million.

Servicers started processing forgiveness claims on Feb. 21. Here’s a full list of how many borrowers there are in each state – and how much money is being forgiven.

  • Alabama- 2,550 borrowers, $20.8 million

  • Alaska- 190 borrowers, $1.4 million

  • Arizona- 3,990 borrowers, $33.0 million

  • Arkansas- 1,190 borrowers, $8.7 million

  • California- 13,580 borrowers, $114.8 million

  • Colorado- 2,530 borrowers, $19.8 million

  • Connecticut- 1,600 borrowers, $13.7 million

  • Delaware- 650 borrowers, $5.3 million

  • District of Columbia- 350 borrowers, $2.9 million

  • Florida- 12,790 borrowers, $105.4 million

  • Georgia- 6,050 borrowers, $49.7 million

  • Hawaii- 280 borrowers, $1.9 million

  • Idaho- 1,130 borrowers, $9.2 million

  • Illinois- 5,560 borrowers, $43.8 million

  • Indiana- 3,330 borrowers, $26 million

  • Iowa- 2,120 borrowers, $17.3 million

  • Kansas- 1,270 borrowers, $9.9 million

  • Kentucky- 2,110 borrowers, $16.1 million

  • Louisiana- 2,160 borrowers, $16.3 million

  • Maine- 700 borrowers, $5.3 million

  • Maryland- 2,680 borrowers, $22.7 million

  • Massachusetts- 2,490 borrowers, $19.5 million

  • Michigan- 6,040 borrowers, $47.0 million

  • Minnesota- 2,060 borrowers, $14.5 million

  • Mississippi- 1,790 borrowers, $13.3 million

  • Missouri- 2,780 borrowers, $22.4 million

  • Montana- 300 borrowers, $2.2 million

  • Nebraska- 750 borrowers, $5.3 million

  • Nevada- 1,650 borrowers, $13.9 million

  • New Hampshire- 490 borrowers, $3.6 million

  • New Jersey- 4,180 borrowers, $35.3 million

  • New Mexico- 860 borrowers, $6.8 million

  • New York- 8,190 borrowers, $63.4 million

  • North Carolina- 4,170 borrowers, $33.3 million

  • North Dakota- 220 borrowers, $1.6 million

  • Ohio- 7,540 borrowers, $60 million

  • Oklahoma- 1,690 borrowers, $12.9 million

  • Oregon- 2,220 borrowers, $17.4 million

  • Pennsylvania- 5,600 borrowers, $45.1 million

  • Puerto Rico- 1,060 borrowers, $6.1 million

  • Rhode Island- 450 borrowers, $3.4 million

  • South Carolina- 2,520 borrowers, $20.6 million

  • South Dakota- 270 borrowers, $1.9 million

  • Tennessee- 3,340 borrowers, $25.7 million

  • Texas- 14,510 borrowers, $116.6 million

  • Utah- 850 borrowers, $5.8 million

  • Vermont- 190 borrowers, $1.3 million

  • Virginia- 3,040 borrowers, $24.6 million

  • Washington- 2,630 borrowers, $20.1 million

  • West Virginia- 1,070 borrowers, $8.8 million

  • Wisconsin- 1,990 borrowers, $13.8 million

  • Wyoming- 150 borrowers, $1 million

  • All Other Locations- 990 borrowers, $7.4 million

  • Total- 152,880 borrowers, $1.218 billion

Who qualifies for student loan forgiveness?

The tens of thousands of eligible borrowers had to meet a specific set of requirements. To make the cut, they had to be enrolled in the Biden administration's SAVE program. They also had to be in repayment for at least 10 years on a federal student loan of $12,000 or less.

The latest move brings the total amount of debt cancellation Biden has approved to $138 billion for nearly 4 million Americans.

When the education department announced the cancellations on Feb. 21, it said it would continue to identify and cancel the federal loans of borrowers who meet the threshold "on a regular basis."

Borrowers who aren't enrolled in SAVE will not yet be eligible for the loan forgiveness. But next week, the department is expected to start emailing borrowers who could qualify if they sign up for the program.

