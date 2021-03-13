Student Loan Forgiveness Taxes Could Be Waived as Part of Stimulus

Dawn Allcot
·1 min read
spawns / Getty Images/iStockphoto
spawns / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Student loan forgiveness has been a hot button of contention in the $1.9 trillion stimulus package endlessly circulating through Congress. In the latest development, Senate Democrats have proposed that forgiven student loan debt will no longer be considered taxable income, CNBC reports. Currently, forgiven student loan debt is taxed at the normal income rate based on the borrower’s tax bracket.

See: Biden Refuses to Expand Student Loan Forgiveness
Find: Your Top Student Loan Debt Cancellation Questions Answered

Of the 45 million student loan debtors in the U.S. today, approximately one-third are using income-driven repayment plans to make a dent in their debt. Borrowers pay a certain percentage of their income after living expenses and then the rest of the debt is forgiven. But the forgiven debt can lead to hefty tax bills, experts say. Education expert Mark Kantrowitz shares an example with CNBC, where a borrower who falls into the 24% tax bracket and has $48,000 in student loan debt forgiven could owe the IRS up to $11,520.

Likewise, lower-income borrowers may owe less based on their tax bracket, but it could be harder for them to come up with the money in a timely manner.

President Joe Biden has stated he supports up to $10,000 in student loan forgiveness, but some Democrats are pushing for forgiveness of up to $50,000. Cancelled loans of that proportion could lead to $10,000 or more in taxes for some borrowers if they don’t come in conjunction with waiving the taxes on cancelled loans.

More from GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Student Loan Forgiveness Taxes Could Be Waived as Part of Stimulus

Recommended Stories

  • Biden’s $1.9 trillion ‘rescue plan’ eliminates taxes on cancelled student loan debt

    The COVID-19 relief bill that President Joe Biden signed into law eliminates an obstacle to broad-based student debt cancellation — the tax treatment of any discharged debt. Right now, borrowers who have their student loans discharged — with a few exceptions, including through Public Service Loan Forgiveness — face a tax bill on the cancelled debt. Under the $1.9 trillion relief bill known as the American Rescue Plan, any student debt wiped away through the end of 2025 wouldn’t be counted as income for tax purposes.

  • SEC Cautions On Celebrity SPACs, Considers Adding To Disclosures

    The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission held a meeting Thursday and among the topics covered were special purpose acquisition companies and how they should be viewed going forward. What Happened: The SEC hosted a panel with some experts in the SPAC field to discuss the positives and negatives of the current process. “Many investors and commentators significantly misunderstand SPACs and their costs, particularly the role of warrants and redemptions in increasing SPAC costs and how merger agreements can leave investors bearing SPAC costs,” panelist Michael Ohlrogge said. The performance of SPACs, especially post-merger was discussed by several of the panelists. “We’re seeing more evidence on the risk side of the SPACs equation as we see studies showing that their performance for most investors doesn’t match the hype,” Allison Herren Lee said. The SEC is taking a look at the disclosure issues surrounding the SPAC business combinations. Disclosures have been a topic of debate for SPACs before and date back to comments made in December by the SEC on the difference of disclosures that traditional IPOs have from SPACs. “The SPAC panel is considering implications of the current market trends in valuation, acquisition targets, alignment in versus conflicts of interest, quality of disclosure and litigation.” Related Link: 10 SPACs Trading Under For Investors To Consider In 2021 Celebrity SPACs: On Wednesday, the SEC shared caution with investors to stay away from SPACs with celebrities involved. “Celebrity involvement in a SPAC does not mean that the investment in a particular SPAC or SPACs generally is appropriate for all investors,” the SEC said. Celebrities include movie stars and athletes according to the SEC. “Well-known professional investors” were also listed as potential celebrities in SPACs by the SEC. “Celebrities can be lured into participating in a risky investment or may be better able to sustain the risk of loss. It is never a good idea to invest in a SPAC just because someone famous sponsors or invests in it or says it is a good investment.” The SEC points to SPAC sponsors having equity in the SPAC at more favorable terms than most investors. The sponsor may also have an incentive to complete a transaction. Benzinga’s Take: There are now 500 SPACs on the market. Investors should do their own research and know the management teams and disclosures prior to making an investment. Several SPACs that have announced deals have celebrities on board and that may not make the SPAC a bad investment for the future. Many of the SPAC deal announcement press releases have disclosures that show the funding breakdowns. Investor presentations break down into further detail the ownership structure and capital breakdown of the deal. The SEC could make some of the information available in the investor presentation a part of the press release as well. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaBetMGM Partners With Buffalo Wild Wings: Could The Move Help With Market Share?'The Last Blockbuster' Documentary Is Coming To Netflix: Cause, Meet Effect© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stop telling people not to travel. Health officials should be teaching us how to do it safely.

    Health experts agree: fully vaccinated people should be allowed to move around. There are safe ways to do it, even while the pandemic wares on.

  • Quick! The latest Apple iPad is on sale for its lowest price ever at Amazon

    If you're like the 27,000 Amazon shoppers who gave this baby a perfect five-star review, you'll love it: 'It’s like I have a mini laptop everywhere I go.'

  • I'm From Texas, and I'm Ashamed That My State Isn't Taking COVID-19 More Seriously

    Despite my fierce Southern pride and the ungodly number of things with the Texas logo taking up space in my closet, I'm ashamed to call myself a Texan right now. I feel deeply embarrassed, hurt, and downright furious that Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to lift the mask mandate and increase the capacity of all businesses and facilities to 100 percent, which went into effect March 10.

  • "Guaranteed, It Is Going To Happen" - Dr. Anthony Fauci On Getting Back To Normal

    Dr. Anthony Fauci makes his first visit to A Late Show to talk about the state of the pandemic, America's path back to "normal," and how public health issues have been overly politicized during the Covid-19 crisis. Keep watching for parts two and three of this fascinating discussion with our country's premiere infectious disease expert. #Colbert #DrAnthonyFauci #DrFauci

  • Animal Lovers Team Up to Save 100 Puppy Mill Dogs from Life 'Without the Joys of Being Loved'

    Michigan's Harbor Humane Society is currently looking for homes for the 20 puppy mill rescues under their care

  • My Party Has Been Overtaken by ‘Cancel Culture’ Trolls

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photo via AlamyWhat if, while we were distracted by the ongoing culture war, conservatives surrendered the social contract—the implicit agreement between citizens and the state? I think we are witnessing that right now. While Fox News was focused on Dr. Seuss and “owning the libs,” Democrats passed a wildly popular $1.9 trillion stimulus package billed as COVID relief.Republicans unanimously voting against it belies the fact that, unlike the Tea Party movement that arose during the Obama era, there was never an organized, much less coherent, attempt to sway public opinion against it. What remains is something akin to Obamacare on steroids. Whereas Americans only gradually came to expect that health care was a birthright, we are starting from a premise that American families should expect a monthly check from the government. For a party that cries “socialism” at the drop of a hat, the GOP’s response to this was, shall we say, underwhelming.Conventional wisdom suggests that the GOP is completely embarrassing itself and being historically and morally irresponsible—they’re voting against help for their own constituents and instead trying to get people riled up by Dr. Seuss. But my take is different. I think the culture war is legitimate. And it’s not just about Dr. Seuss—or even Mr. Potato Head. It’s about Abraham Lincoln and George Washington.But what we are not fully appreciating is the silent surrender by congressional Republicans of a limited government worldview that once held that earned success and hard work give us meaning and purpose. That deficits do matter. That there’s no such thing as a free lunch. That taking money from the government comes with strings, ultimately leading to less freedom and (not to sound extreme) a form of quasi-servitude. This was once a mainstream view among conservatives.It’s the Tea Party Anniversary. Here’s Why I’m Not Celebrating.I’m not saying that COVID relief is necessarily a bad idea. I do believe, considering we just spent $600 billion and that vaccines are being distributed, that the amount should have been much lower. And the telling thing isn’t that this massive bill passed so much as that it aroused such little vocal conservative opposition. Once upon a time, fiscal conservatism constituted a third of the Republican three-legged stool (along with social conservatism and national security conservatism). The fiscal conservatives were arguably the first leg of the stool, having been motivated initially in opposition to Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal and the welfare state. This coalition endured, more or less, until Donald Trump’s election.Today, thanks largely to Trump’s presidency, conservatives have abandoned fiscal conservative concerns about things like limited government, free markets, and government spending. Aside from likely costing Republicans two Senate seats in Georgia (that would have blocked this bill), the individuals and institutions who would once have stood athwart big government “picking winners and losers” were either coopted, discredited, or neutered during the Trump era. They have subsequently abandoned the larger concerns about losing our individual autonomy and now eschew the Horatio Alger “pull yourself up by your bootstraps” ethos that once animated the American Dream.My guess is that this spending bill merely foreshadows what is to come when the next disaster strikes (or when some of these temporary programs will inevitably become permanent). Once the public becomes used to expecting something from the government, it’s hard to put the toothpaste back in the tube. To paraphrase Ronald Reagan, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”Depending on your politics, this may or may not be a positive development. But we should be clear that it is a very big change, and one that has largely gone unnoticed. When the GOP shifted from the party that at least paid lip service to “compassionate conservatism” to a MAGA #war party, the shift was obvious and clear. Almost nobody is talking about the party’s shift to the notion that the government should dole out this much money. If they are talking about it, I clearly missed the meeting.I don’t want to downplay the significance of the culture wars. As Andrew Breitbart said (borrowing from a Daniel Patrick Moynihan truism), “politics is downstream from culture.” And while I agree that culture is an important issue for conservatives to address, isn’t abandoning our economic worldview also a big deal? Instead of distracting us from a losing vote, the focus on the Lorax has distracted us from complete surrender.What is more, there is an argument to be had over specific items included in this bill. One could even argue that another small dose of socialism might inoculate us from something worse. The failure by liberals to appreciate the economic plight of working-class white America at least partially contributed to the rise of Trump. So there are aspects of this stimulus bill—like the child tax credit—that at least warrant debate and discussion. For example, old-school conservatives might argue that giving money to people who don’t work creates moral hazards and unintended consequences. On the other hand, “common good” conservatives and old-fashioned social conservatives might cast aside those 1990s classical liberal arguments in favor of incentivizing and subsidizing the having (and raising) of children.But should there be work requirements? Or should the spending be offset by others welfare cuts? This is a debate worth having—except we’re not. Instead, Fox News has been fascinated by The Cat in the Hat.Rather than focusing on such substantive debates, the entertainment wing of the conservative movement is banking that the culture war will pay off both in terms of ratings and electorally. And that might be a valid assumption. One could imagine that Republican voters will be happy to get free money (like everyone else)—even if they don’t punish their GOP heroes for voting against it. Or maybe they will simply forget about it come 2022. Simultaneously, one could imagine even some minority voters might be turned off by left-wing cultural revolution). The point being that Dr. Seuss could be on the ballot in 2022, and that would benefit the GOP.But what good is it to win short-term elections if your fundamental beliefs are lost? The whole premise of fighting against these culture war issues is that they are prior to, and thus more important than, elections. Future electoral results are predicated on winning past culture war battles. The whole point is to win the argument so you can later win the vote. What Republicans are doing right now is more akin to switching arguments (or, at least, emphasizing one while abandoning the other). As recently as a decade ago, conservatives acutely understood that spending was inextricably tied to the culture wars.Remember the Tea Party? Remember Glenn Beck’s show? Thanks to Donald Trump’s presidency, conservatives have seemingly surrendered an entire front of the culture war—approximately one-third of the territory occupied by the Reagan Revolution—and we barely noticed. The era of small government is over.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Daylight-saving time starts on Sunday. Some US senators are trying to get rid of the clock-change ritual.

    At 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, March 14, daylight-saving time will start in most of the US. After clocks change, car accidents and heart attacks increase.

  • More College Students Are Saying No to Hustle Culture, Because Our Mental Health Depends On It

    Throughout my college experience so far, I've found that campuses are unique spaces that simultaneously cultivate exploration, growth, and learning, while also bringing out the harmful side of hustle culture. I feel immense pressure to excel academically, take on multiple leadership positions on campus, secure competitive internships, and launch my own projects.

  • How To Groom Your Bikini Area When a Professional Wax Isn't An Option

    Peace out, ingrowns.

  • French actor strips for culture during Cesar Awards ceremony

    The ceremony announcing the winners of this year’s Cesar Awards, France’s equivalent of the Oscars, included a loud cry for culture in the age of the coronavirus, with one actor stripping naked onstage to make a statement about the continued closure of cinemas and theaters. Corinne Masiero came onstage Friday night to present the best costume award wearing a donkey suit and tampons as earrings. “Is that too trash?” Masiero asked the socially distanced audience before removing the donkey costume to reveal what looked like a blood-soaked dress and announcing “I have a last one.”

  • Manhattan DA's probe ramps up, placing new scrutiny on Trump's debt-ridden New York properties

    Trump Tower, Trump International Hotel and Tower, 40 Wall Street, and Trump Plaza have missed lenders' earning projections, CBS News reported.

  • One of Cuomo's accusers criticized Biden and Harris for staying silent on sexual harassment allegations

    A woman accusing Gov. Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment questioned President Biden and Vice President Harris's "courage" in a now-deleted tweet.

  • The 6 Best Oven Ranges Designers Often Choose for Kitchen Renovations

    Gas or induction? Compact or dual oven? Designers help navigate the world of rangesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • The parallels between Prince Harry and his great-granduncle Edward VIII, who left the British throne for an American divorcée, go far beyond their wives

    Both Harry and Edward were popular princes in their youth who were known for their love of partying before they became passionate about the military.

  • Prince Charles' reputation has taken a major hit, but refusing to take Harry's calls is far from the future king's first mistake

    Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey his father stopped taking his calls before he and Meghan Markle announced their step back from the royal family.

  • Green leader faces backlash after claiming Royal scandals mean Scotland should ditch The Queen

    The Scottish Greens have been accused of indulging in “pathetic politics” after claiming allegations of racism within the Royal family showed the monarchy should be scrapped in an independent Scotland. Patrick Harvie, the party’s co-leader, said “serious questions” had been raised “about the attitudes and values of the Royal family” following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. He claimed that the monarchy would “hold back” an independent Scotland and said the revelations from Harry and Meghan, as well as “other recent scandals”, served as a reminder “that the monarchy itself is an outdated, discredited and totally undemocratic institution."

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep his honorary degree after the board of a New York college didn't count enough votes to rescind

    Alums urged St. John Fisher College to revoke his degree after Giuliani peddled baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Irish foreign minister says UK guilty of 'perverse nationalism' over U.S. trade

    Ireland's foreign minister Simon Coveney said on Saturday that Britain was demonstrating "perverse nationalism" by seeking to reach a trade deal with the United States before the European Union and questioned whether it was a trustworthy partner. Coveney advocated Britain working with the EU and Canada to reach a joint trade deal with the United States, although the EU does not currently have plans for a major U.S. trade deal.