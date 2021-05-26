  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

'We are facing a student loan time bomb,' Senator Warren says amid $50,000 forgiveness push

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the U.S. student loan payment pause set to end after September, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) continues to push for student loan forgiveness as a remedy to a potentially disastrous scenario.

If the payment pause is lifted without cancellation in October, "we are facing a student loan time bomb that when it explodes could throw millions of families over a financial cliff," Warren said during a town hall hosted by the American Federation of Teachers on Tuesday night.

"The average borrower is going to have to start repaying nearly $400 a month to the government, instead of spending that money in our economy," she added. "Student borrowers are at risk of being thrown into an extraordinary financial hardship. When the pause on student loan payments interest ends on September 30, people aren’t going to know how much they owe. They’re going to miss deadlines suddenly. They’re going to be delinquent. They’re going to owe penalties on this."

Federally-backed student loan payments have been paused since March 2020, and President Biden extended the pause through to at least September 30 upon taking office.

Screenshot of Warren during the AFT town hall
Screenshot of Warren during the AFT town hall

'The time is now'

Student loan balances increased by $29 billion to $1.58 trillion in the first quarter, according to the New York Fed

At the same time, only 6.2% of student loans were in serious delinquency or default in the first quarter of 2021 due to the payment pause and debt collection moratorium

(Source: New York Fed)
(Source: New York Fed)

That stunning drop could be reversed, Warren argued, if payments were restarted without sufficient borrower education and widespread cancellation.

"So the time is now, let’s get this resolved right now," Warren said. "We need to cancel $50,000 of debt today that will wipe out all of the student loan debt for 84% of the people out there, and then we can concentrate on the remaining 16%. We need to do it now before there’s a spike in defaults once these loans are turned back. So, that’s part of the reason the urgency of this moment."

The Washington Post reported last week that White House officials are not including student debt cancellation in their upcoming budget proposal. 

In March, White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain told Politico that President Biden had asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to compile a memo on whether the president has the legal authority to forgive $50,000 in student loan debt through executive order. The Education Department has not responded to requests for comment on the memo.

"Canceling $50,000 in student loan debt would be the single most effective executive action that President Biden could take to provide massive consumer-driven stimulus for our economy and to advance real racial justice throughout our nation," Warren said. "Data from the Department of Education reveals that if we canceled $50,000 of student loan debt, 84% of borrowers — that's 36 million people — would have their student loans completely wiped out."

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Ericsson (ERIC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    Ericsson (ERIC) closed the most recent trading day at $13.36, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session.

  • Citizenship agency eyes improved service without plan to pay

    Less than a year after being on the verge of furloughing about 70% of employees to plug a funding shortfall, the U.S. agency that grants citizenship wants to improve service without a detailed plan to pay for it, including waivers for those who can’t afford fees, according to a proposal obtained by The Associated Press. The Homeland Security Department sent its 14-page plan to enhance procedures for becoming a naturalized citizen to the White House for approval on April 21. It involves U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, which is part of Homeland Security and operates entirely on fees.

  • Valid Points: The Risks and Rewards of Sharding

    A sharded blockchain enables blockchain capacity and transaction throughput to increase along with the number of nodes, such that scalability does not sacrifice network decentralization.

  • GOP to Offer Biden Nearly $1 Trillion for Infrastructure Plan

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of Senate Republicans plans to present their latest offer to the White House on a major new infrastructure package on Thursday, with one member saying it will weigh in at almost $1 trillion.“This is going to be a very good offer,” Senator Roger Wicker of Mississippi told reporters Tuesday. The latest counter will be “close” to $1 trillion, spread over eight years, he said.Democratic lawmakers have warned that time is running short to determine whether a bipartisan deal on infrastructure is possible, with progressives already calling for a go-it-alone approach using fast-track budget procedures. A new offer around $1 trillion would still be well short of Friday’s $1.7 trillion proposal from the White House.West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, the lead Republican negotiator, said the group may request a meeting with Biden, since he seemed more open to a deal in a gathering last Thursday than his staff later did. Wicker similarly said that if Biden is able to decide on a response to the new GOP plan, rather than administration staff, the president would accept it.“We were pretty universal on this, I mean there was no dispute with what he said to us in the room that day,” Capito said, underscoring the GOP view that Biden had indicated he could accept a $1 trillion bill. “That’s why I think, when we left there, we were pretty optimistic that this is doable.”Pushing BackWhite House Press Secretary Jen Psaki pushed back against that characterization in a briefing Tuesday.Friday’s $1.7 trillion plan was “approved by the president, was signed off by the president, every single detail of that was directed by the president of the United States,” Psaki said. “He does not take a hands off approach to legislating, negotiating and determining what kind of counter proposals we should put forward.”“This is an ongoing negotiation, we’re eager to see” the forthcoming GOP offer, Psaki said.In the meantime, a separate bipartisan group of senators is working on a back-up proposed compromise, according to Republican Senator Mitt Romney of Utah. That group includes key moderate Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia.Backup Plan“If it can be helpful to that process we will release something,” Romney said Tuesday. If it’s not helpful they won’t put out the pitch, he said. Romney was a member of a bipartisan group of more than a dozen lawmakers who helped secure agreement in December on the $900 billion pandemic-relief bill enacted that month.Wicker said the new GOP infrastructure counterproposal will be able to resolve the talks before Memorial Day -- May 31 -- in line with Biden’s goals.On Friday, the Biden administration reduced its proposal by more than $500 billion from an initial $2.25 trillion by lowering spending on roads, bridges and broadband and saying he is willing to make investments in the manufacturing sector in separate bills -- like the China-focused legislation on the Senate floor this week.The two sides have been defining the size of the package differently, with Republicans including money already expected to be in the spending pipeline. The GOP senators characterized their initial offer as $568 billion.July TargetWicker said the Republican plan would largely be paid for by repurposing Covid relief money for state governments that was authorized by the $1.9 trillion pandemic-relief bill enacted in March. Additionally, he indicated the GOP offer would count the money spent in the China bill toward the total.That may be a non-starter for the White House, however, which has proposed corporate tax increases to pay for its plan.“We hope to move forward with Republicans” on infrastructure, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Tuesday. At the same time, he said the Democrats wouldn’t let the GOP “stand in our way.” Schumer said the plan, one way or another, is “to move forward in July.”Psaki said that, apart from the main infrastructure talks, there are encouraging moves in Congress this week.On Wednesday, the Senate Energy and Public Works Committee plans to vote on a bipartisan surface transportation bill.“That’s a $303 billion dollar infrastructure bill that is a great down payment,” Psaki said. “It’s very much aligned with the president’s proposal and initiatives.”The Senate is also working on a bipartisan bill, known as the Endless Frontier Act, to ramp up research spending in an effort to strengthen competition against China, which has become a broader vehicle for spending items including money for semiconductors.Schumer, a co-sponsor of the legislation, said Tuesday, “I’m confident we’re going to pass the bill this week.”(Updates with bipartisan group’s backup plan in paragraph following ‘Backup Plan’ subheadline, and Schumer comments starting in third paragraph after ‘July Target’ subheadline.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Johnny Knoxville Reveals He's Retiring From Jackass Franchise

    With the fourth installment of the Jackass film franchise set to premiere in October, Johnny Knoxville is taking his final bow as a member of the infamous stunt squad.

  • First repairs completed on closed Memphis bridge. How long will it take to reopen?

    The bridge was closed after inspectors discovered a fracture in a steel beam earlier this month.

  • Wild bird becomes obsessed with New Hampshire man, bewildering his wife and kids

    “Not a day goes by that he doesn’t let us know he’s part of our family.”

  • Trump grumbles about grand jury in criminal probe: ‘No other president has put up with what I have’

    Trump calls criminal probe a ‘witch-hunt’ being driven by ‘highly partisan Democrat prosecutors’

  • ‘Marjorie is wrong’: GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘appalling’ Holocaust comments

    GOP leader explicitly calls out far-right congresswoman for offensive comments

  • Campaign to remove Confederate Mount Rushmore in Georgia fails but flags will be moved

    Georgia’s Stone Mountain Park will keep carvings of Confederate leaders

  • Trump issues outrageous statement targeting Morning Joe host and his ‘blood-curdling psycho wife’

    Ex-president’s outburst appears to have been triggered by segment on the MSNBC breakfast show

  • U.S. agencies examine reports of early COVID-19 infections in Wuhan lab

    U.S. intelligence agencies are examining reports that researchers at a Chinese virology laboratory were seriously ill in 2019 a month before the first cases of COVID-19 were reported, according to U.S. government sources who cautioned that there is still no proof the disease originated at the lab. A still-classified U.S. intelligence report circulated during former President Donald Trump's administration alleged that three Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) researchers became so ill in November 2019 that they sought hospital care, sources familiar with U.S. intelligence reporting and analysis said, speaking on condition of anonymity. The virus first appeared in Wuhan and then spread worldwide.

  • ‘Disgusting, ignorant, offensive’: Marjorie Taylor Greene condemned for new comparison of Covid vaccinations to Holocaust

    Far-right congresswoman claims coronavirus precautions ‘create discrimination’

  • Top Democrats consider AOC filing a restraining order against Marjorie Taylor Greene

    Ms Greene verbally accosted the Democratic lawmaker in a hallway earlier this month

  • Trump returns to Manhattan in the wake of New York AG announcing criminal investigation into his company

    Former president spotted on Fifth Avenue on Monday morning

  • Biden administration shuts down Trump-instigated probe into Covid links to Wuhan lab

    The project was found to be an ineffective use of resources

  • Newsmax mocks AOC for getting therapy after Capitol riot

    The congresswoman says she had to “slow down” after the insurrection

  • George Floyd anniversary: Woman runs over protesters at march against police killing of Andrew Brown

    A woman in North Carolina was arrested on Monday after allegedly striking protesters marching against the police killing of Andrew Brown. Two Black women who were “peacefully protesting and exercising their constitutional rights” were hospitalised with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Elizabeth City Police Department. The suspect, 41-year-old Lisa Michelle O’Quinn, was charged with two felony counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, one count of careless and reckless driving, and one count of unsafe movement.

  • Judge says Steve Bannon siphoned $1m from ‘build the wall’ campaign while dismissing indictment

    He was accused of pocketing more than $1 million from ‘We Build the Wall funds

  • Chester County suspect accused in 4 SC, Missouri murders denied bail. What to know

    Manhunt suspect Tyler Terry was captured Monday after a week on the run and is charged with four murders and other shootings in South Carolina and Missouri.