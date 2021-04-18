  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Student loan forgiveness would be a 'huge boost to our economy,' Warren argues

Aarthi Swaminathan
·Reporter
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Prominent Democrats continue to urge a skeptical President Biden to cancel $50,000 in federally held student loan debt via executive action (as opposed to legislation passed by Congress).

In an interview with Yahoo Finance, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) explained why she and others believe that cancellation would have a stimulus-like effect on the U.S. economy.

"It’s going to be a huge, huge boost to our economy," Warren, who chairs the Subcommittee on Economic Policy at the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, told Yahoo Finance Presents (video above). "Good for the individual borrowers. Good for closing the racial wealth gap. Good for the economy overall."

Warren noted that when the payment pause on student loans ends in October, "families all across this country are all of a sudden going to be hit with payments — the average payment is going to be just around $400. Now for some families, they’re simply not going to be able to pay it. And that’s just going to throw that family over a financial cliff."

A graduate toasts with her family at a restaurant on Manhattan&#39;s Upper West Side on July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)
A graduate toasts with her family at a restaurant on Manhattan's Upper West Side on July 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

Student loan payments, Warren argued, would be going "into the federal government instead of getting spent in your local community, instead of getting spent at restaurants and retail stores, instead of being spent on back-to-school expenses in September. We need that money moving through the economy."

Goldman Sachs analysts disagreed in a December 2020 note, stating that they had "several reasons to be skeptical that forgiving student debt would provide a large boost to consumption." 

The analysts argued that most student loans were being held by households "that have high earnings potential and are less likely to be resource constrained" and that the tax implications of forgiveness could hold back any boost to consumption. (The stimulus bill passed in March included a provision, backed by Warren and Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ), that made student loan forgiveness tax-free until 2026.)

There are nearly 45 million borrowers holding more than $1.56 trillion in federal and federally-backed student loans, according to recent data from the Department of Education (ED). Out of the 36 million student loan borrowers who would benefit from $50,000 in cancellation, 9.4 million — a little more than a quarter — are currently in default.

Cancelling $50,000 in student loan debt is a proposal Warren and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) have pushed since before the 2020 presidential election and continue to press the Biden administration to take executive action on.

“The Biden administration is still today very much open to what we are doing — no one question about it,” Schumer, speaking about student debt forgiveness, told a town hall organized by Student Debt Crisis and other groups on Thursday. "And in fact, Senator Warren and I ... and a few others are planning with the president again shortly to reiterate our claim — this is still going, and going strong.”

White House Chief of Staff Ron Klain recently told Politico that the president asked Education Secretary Miguel Cardona to "prepare a memo on the president's legal authority" before any decision.

Aarthi is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. She can be reached at aarthi@yahoofinance.com. Follow her on Twitter @aarthiswami.

Read more:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Should you pay off your student loan debt by refinancing your mortgage?

    You could do a cash-out refi to take care of your college debt, but beware of risks.

  • Student-loan borrowers are battling for relief even after Biden's administration canceled $2.3 billion: 'We were taken advantage of'

    One borrower said Trump's Education Department forgave his federal loans, but at a 0% rate. He's waiting to hear from the Biden administration.

  • U.S. stops short of branding Vietnam, Switzerland, Taiwan currency manipulators

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. Treasury Department on Friday said Vietnam, Switzerland and Taiwan tripped its thresholds for possible currency manipulation under a 2015 U.S. trade law, but refrained from formally branding them as manipulators. In the first semi-annual foreign exchange report issued by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, the Treasury said it will commence "enhanced engagement" with Taiwan and continue such talks with Vietnam and Switzerland after the Trump administration labeled the latter two as currency manipulators in December.

  • Demi Lovato calls out 'diet culture vultures' who promote 'disordered eating'

    A visit to a frozen yogurt shop prompted the pop star to take a stand against "harmful messaging."

  • Mike Novogratz Says ‘Doge Doesn’t Really Have a Purpose’, XRP Price Rise ‘Does Not Make Sense’

    CEO of Galaxy Investment Partners Mike Novogratz recently commented on Dogecoin and XRP by stating that neither made sense regarding their price increases.

  • Judge denies Ghislaine Maxwell's motions to toss sex charges

    A judge on Friday rejected Ghislaine Maxwell’s arguments to toss charges that she recruited three teenager girls from 1994 to 1997 for then-boyfriend Jeffrey Epstein to sexually abuse. U.S. District Judge Alison Nathan in Manhattan denied claims that a non-prosecution agreement Epstein reached with federal prosecutors over a dozen years ago protects Maxwell from prosecution. The judge, however, did agree that Maxwell can be prosecuted separately on perjury charges.

  • Post-pandemic boom poised to get smacked with severe shortages

    Supply chain problems have been unfolding throughout the pandemic, as people radically shifted what they bought.

  • Raising Cane's founder on restaurant revival: They'll 'come back stronger than ever'

    Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Founder & CEO Todd Graves is lending a helping hand to restaurants in need.

  • Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler sounds like he misses Joel Embiid, Sixers days

    Less than a year removed from the NBA Finals, the Heat star and former Sixer sounds a little disgruntled with the state of things in Miami. By Adam Hermann

  • A cautionary tale: COVID-19 infection after vaccination is rare, but breakthroughs can happen. It happened to this man.

    The CDC says only 5,800 of the 75M Americans who have been fully vaccinated have contracted COVID-19. Carey Alexander Washington was one of them.

  • Experts sound alarm about coronavirus and youth sports before summer

    Although the U.S. is seeing a record number of COVID-19 vaccinations, the nation is still seeing an uptick in cases. And of particular concern among health experts is the recent increase in cases among teens and children.

  • Why it's not surprising to see nine-figure AI rounds 

    This week, Scale AI raised a $325 million Series E. The company, as TechCrunch has written, works in the data labeling space. In 2019 TechCrunch wrote about how the company’s then-22-year-old CEO had put together a $100 million round. Well, as I learned earlier this week, AI startups in general are having one hell of a year.

  • The IRS Says These People Must Return Their Stimulus Checks

    By now, most Americans have received their third stimulus check, which was authorized in March and started getting sent out shortly thereafter. Many have already spent their $1,400 payments, especially in light of a pandemic that has left a large number of people in debt and other financial hardships. But is there any reason you might be asked to give that money back? According to the IRS, one group of people must return their stimulus checks. Read on to find out if this applies to you, and for more on future payments, The IRS Says You Could Get Money in July, If You Meet This Requirement. You must return a third stimulus check if it was mailed to someone who died before 2021. Extra money can help a lot of families, but if you were sent a stimulus check for a loved one who died before Jan. 1, 2021, they weren't actually eligible to receive the third stimulus check as a result of legislation, AARP explained. While the IRS has worked to make sure checks are not issued or for deceased individuals, some may fall between the cracks. In fact, the IRS accidentally sent out about 1.1 million payments to deceased individuals during the first round of stimulus checks, per the U.S. Government Accountability Office.If you got a check under that circumstance, you must return it. "A payment won't be issued for someone who has died before Jan. 1, 2021," the agency explained on their website. But if it was, "a payment made to someone who died before they received the payment should be returned to the IRS." And for more on a possible fourth stimulus payment, This Is How Your Fourth Stimulus Check Would Be Different From the Others. If you were sent a check issued to you and your deceased spouse, you must return their half. As with the first stimulus payment, joint filers must return a portion of their stimulus payment if they received more money for a spouse who died before 2021. "In that case, return half the payment," the IRS stated on their website. However, if you're unable to cash or deposit a check because it was issued to you and your deceased spouse, you should return the entire check and wait for a new one. "Once the IRS receives and processes the returned payment, an Economic Impact Payment will be reissued to the surviving spouse," the agency said. And for more useful information delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. If your spouse was in the military, you may still get to keep the money. There are exceptions to this rule, however. According to Forbes, if your spouse died in 2020 and was an active duty U.S. military member at some point in 2020, you (as the surviving spouse) are entitled to receive their $1,400 check if you filed jointly. Also, if your spouse died in 2021 and was eligible for the third stimulus check through all the other requirements, you can keep their portion as well. And for more ways you could be eligible for more money, This Is How You Could Receive More Stimulus Money Right Now. You can return the check by mailing it back to the IRS. According to the IRS, you can return a stimulus check by mailing the payment to a specific IRS address based on the state in which the deceased person lived. To mail back a paper check that was not cashed, you should write "Void" in the endorsement section on the back of the check and include a brief explanation as to why you are returning the check. Also make sure not to staple, bend, or paper clip the check.If you have cashed the paper check or received a payment via direct deposit, you should mail a personal check, money order, or other form of payment made payable to "U.S. Treasury," with 2020EIP and the taxpayer identification number of the recipient written on the check to your specific IRS address. You should also include a brief explanation for why you are returning this money. And for more guidance from the IRS, If You Get an Email From the IRS With These 3 Words, Don't Click on It.

  • Bitcoin plunges on US crackdown fears and China blackout

    The price of Bitcoin plunged by as much as 15pc on Sunday in the biggest slide for almost two months, just days after reaching a new record. The cryptocurrency was trading at $53,991 after sinking as low as $51,707 earlier in the day - about $12,000 below record highs set on Wednesday. Ether, the second-largest token, dropped almost 18pc before paring losses. Reports attributed the plunge to speculation the US Treasury may crack down on money laundering carried out through digital assets. Data website CoinMarketCap cited a blackout in China’s Xinjiang region, which reportedly powers much Bitcoin mining, for the selloff. Luke Sully of digital asset treasury specialist Ledgermatic said some "may have sold on the news of the power outage in China and not the impact it actually had on the network". "The power outage does expose a fundamental weakness: although the Bitcoin network is decentralised the mining of it is not," he added. Bitcoin hit a record high of $64,869 last week ahead of the debut trade for the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase on the Nasdaq on Wednesday. The cryptocurrency is valued at more than $1 trillion after an 800pc-plus surge in the past year. Growing mainstream acceptance of cryptocurrencies has spurred Bitcoin’s rally, as well as lifted other tokens to record highs. Edward Moya, a market analyst at OANDA, said cryptocurrencies had been ripe for falls. "The market has become overly aggressive and bullish on everything. It could have been any bearish headline that could have triggered this reaction." Many cryptocurrency markets operate 24 hours day, setting the stage for price swings at unpredictable hours.

  • Treatment ban creates uncertainty for trans youth, families

    Before he began receiving hormone therapy eight months ago, Dylan Brandt felt insecure and out of place. Then the 15-year-old transgender boy started taking testosterone in August. Unless opponents are successful in blocking it with a lawsuit, Arkansas' ban will take effect late this summer.

  • Apple's event on April 20: What to expect

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley joins Kristin Myers and Alexis Christoforous to break down what to expect from Apple's April 20th event.

  • Father of teen arrested with AK47 in New York subway station was killed in police shootout

    18-year-old man from Ohio with assault rifle and wearing gas mask taken into custody

  • Colorado man convicted of murdering childhood friend and hiding body in makeshift concrete tomb

    Russell Montoya Jr purchased materials from a hardware store, and created a makeshift tomb under the stairs of his unfinished basement

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Simon & Schuster won’t distribute book by police officer involved in Breonna Taylor fatal shooting

    Post Hill Press, a small conservative publishing house, is set to release a book by Sgt Jonathan Mattingly about the fatal incident