Student loan processor Navient cutting 43 jobs in Horseheads, more in Perry

Student loan giant Navient is cutting 43 jobs at its office in Horseheads, according to a filing with New York state.

The student loan processing company said the layoffs are expected to begin on May 6 and conclude by May 16.

Navient cited funding losses as the reason for the cuts, but provided no other details in a posting on the New York Department of Labor's Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) website.

The Wilmington, Del.-based company is cutting 988 employees overall. The bulk of the layoffs – 945 jobs – are managed at Navient’s office in the Wyoming County town of Perry.

Navient said 116 of the employees impacted nationwide are New York state residents, including the 43 who work in Horseheads at the 325 Daniel Zenker Drive office in Chemung County.

Overall, most of the employees effected work from home and 800 were hired as temporary workers, according Navient spokesman Paul Hartwick.

"These employees work to support a government program that is subject to public funding and may be ending soon," Hartwick said. "These employees do not work in student loan servicing."

Hartwick said the company is "hopeful" that the job cuts will be lower than the number noted in the state notice.

This article originally appeared on Elmira Star-Gazette: Navient, student loan giant, plans 43 job cuts at Horseheads office