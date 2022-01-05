Student loan refinance rates are hovering near record lows — here's how to find the best deal

New data shows one potential lifeline from overwhelming student loan debt — a money-saving student loan refinance — just became even more attractive for many U.S. borrowers.

Interest rates on 10-year fixed-rate refi loans have fallen to a new record low, and five-year variable-rate loans remain attractive, according to a major student loan marketplace. Refinances are now available at rates under 1.75%.

Because it's not unusual for a borrower to be carrying tens of thousands of dollars in student debt, a refi to a lower rate can make a big difference in both your monthly and lifetime student loan burden.

5-year variable-rate loans

For borrowers looking to pay off their student debt more quickly, five-year variable-rate refinances are averaging 2.86%, according to data this week from the Credible marketplace.

That's slightly higher than the average 2.82% from the week before Christmas, but it's way down from the typical rate of 3.34% one year ago. During Thanksgiving week, the average five-year loan dropped to a record-low 2.41%.

The average is specifically for borrowers with credit scores of at least 720. Lower rates are available for people with exceptional credit, of 780 or higher. Credible's website says rates as low as 1.74% are currently available.

At the other end of the scale, people with so-so scores (between 640 and 679) are landing rates around 4.59%.

Keep in mind that variable rates can fluctuate based on market conditions, meaning a borrower could wind up with a higher rate before the loan's five-year term is up.

10-year fixed-rate loans

For borrowers who want to lock in a good deal over a longer payback period, 10-year fixed-rate refinance loans are averaging 3.51% in the latest data.

That's not far from the all-time low of 3.33%, set on Dec. 13. Last year at this time, the loans were typically going for 3.93%.

Again, people with excellent credit qualify for lower-than-average rates. And, those with unimpressive scores might have to accept a steeper rate, typically 4.77%.

Though fixed-rate student loan refinances generally come with higher borrowing costs than their variable-rate cousins, your interest rate is guaranteed to hold steady over the life of the loan.

A 10-year loan also will offer more affordable monthly payments than a five-year, though you’ll spend far more money on interest by the time your debt is paid off.

How to secure the best refi rate

Gr8t Shots / Shutterstock

If you have a federal student loan, make sure you know what you may be giving up before you go jumping into a refi.

Switching from a government loan to a refinance loan — offered only by banks and other private lenders — will make you ineligible for the kinds of government support some borrowers have enjoyed during the pandemic, including payment freezes, interest waivers and even loan forgiveness.

But if you’re OK with the tradeoff, or if you already have a private loan, refinancing to a cheaper rate could make a huge difference in your payments.

Here are some tips to help you snag the best possible refi rate:

Polish up your credit score. Lenders review your credit to determine whether you seem like a good risk. Today it's easy to check your credit score for free, then take any necessary steps to improve it so you'll look impressive to a lender.

Set up auto-pay. Often, you can shave a little off your interest rate by agreeing to make automatic payments. That provides some assurance to the lender that you'll be paying on time every month.

Consider a co-signer. If your credit score is 200 points south of where it should be, you may need to ask a friend or family member with good credit whether they'd be willing to co-sign your loan, to help you land a better rate. But be careful, because your co-signer will be responsible for making your payments if you ever become unable.

Compare your options. The student loans universe is vast, made up of dozens and dozens of lenders. The only way to know you’re getting a good deal is to shop around. Different lenders are bound to weigh your application differently, so always get multiple rate quotes and size them up side by side before you click "Apply."

