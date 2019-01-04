What Is a Student Loan Servicer?





Student loans account for a large and increasing share of consumer debt, especially for younger borrowers. According to third-quarter 2018 Federal Reserve data, borrowers in the U.S. owed more than $1.5 trillion in student loan debt.

That mountain of debt is handled by student loan servicers -- the folks who collect borrowers' monthly loan payments and take care of other administrative tasks to maintain the loans.

If you have student loans, you should know who your student loan servicers are and what they can and cannot do. Learn how they can go beyond collecting payments and help you manage your loans.

What Does a Student Loan Servicer Do?

Nearly 90 percent of student loans issued in the 2017-18 school year were federal loans from the U.S. Department of Education. The remaining nonfederal loans were from states, institutions and private lenders, such as banks and credit unions.

Private lenders may administer their own student loans. For example, Sallie Mae manages its own loans rather than handing over that duty to an outside servicer, says spokesman Rick Castellano.

But the Department of Education outsources most administrative tasks to student loan servicers. In the 2018 federal budget, student loan servicers had more than $800 million in loan servicing contracts with the department.

A student loan servicer oversees a loan from the time the borrower enrolls in school, through grace and repayment periods, until the borrower pays back the loan, as long as it doesn't go into default. One of the key functions of student loan servicers is to prevent borrowers from defaulting on their loans, according to the Postsecondary National Policy Institute.

Can You Choose Your Student Loan Servicer?

You can't pick your federal student loan servicer or your private loan servicer. If you've got a federal loan, the Department of Education chooses a servicer for you. With a private loan, the lender either services the loan or hires an outside company to manage it.

The servicer of a federal loan can change during the life of your loan. Always open and read any letters or emails you receive about your loan in case the Department of Education is notifying you of a transfer to a different servicer, Castellano says.

Christina Randell, president and CEO of My Education Solutions, which helps borrowers wipe out student loan debt, notes that if you consolidate your federal loans, you might end up with a new loan servicer.

When a servicer changes, you will usually receive multiple notifications, says Mark Kantrowitz, publisher and vice president of research at Savingforcollege.com. These include a letter from the old servicer before the transfer and a letter from the new servicer after the transfer.

Despite a servicer switch, the terms of your loan -- including the interest rate and the payment period -- should stay the same, says Emeka Oguh, founder and CEO of PeopleJoy, a company that enables employers to offer student loan repayment benefits to employees.

How Do You Find Out Who Your Student Loan Servicer Is?

If you have a federal loan, the loan servicer should notify you once the Department of Education has assigned it to your account. If you've got a private loan, your lender will provide loan servicing details.

To retrieve information about your federal student loan, including the name of the loan servicer, log into My Federal Student Aid or the National Student Loan Data System, Randell says. Another option: Check your credit report, which will include the name of your student loan servicer once you graduate and begin making payments.

StudentLoans.gov, operated by the Department of Education, lists the names, websites and phone numbers of student loan servicers it does business with. Those servicers include:

-- Nelnet

-- Great Lakes Educational Loan Services Inc.

-- Navient

-- FedLoan Servicing (PHEAA)

-- MOHELA

-- HESC/Edfinancial

-- CornerStone

-- Granite State (GSM&R)

-- OSLA Servicing

What Can a Student Loan Servicer Do to Help You?

While borrowers mainly interact with student loan servicers about one thing -- paying the monthly bill -- loan servicers also can help if you run into trouble. Here's how.

It can adjust your repayment plan. A standard repayment plan for a federal student loan stretches across a 10-year period. However, you might be eligible to extend the repayment period to 25 years, resulting in lower monthly payments but a higher overall cost because you're paying more interest.