The student loan payment pause is coming to an end on Friday, September 1. This comes after the Supreme Court ruled back in June that President Biden did not have the authority to cancel student loan debt. The federal pause on payments then had 60 days to come to an end. Read the full article here: https://www.wfxrtv.com/news/national-news/student-loan-payments-start-soon-everything-you-need-to-know/

View comments