Student ministry leader touched at least 10 girls ‘without their consent,’ SC cops say

A church leader in South Carolina is accused of touching at least 10 teenage girls “without their consent.”

The student ministry leader, who had worked at Seacoast Church, now faces multiple counts of assault, according to the North Charleston Police Department. Officers in a March 3 news release didn’t list attorney information for the man, identified as 26-year-old Vernon Tyrell Willis.

In response to a request for comment, Seacoast Church told McClatchy News it received a report in December that a staff member was having “inappropriate interactions with a minor” on its North Charleston campus.

“We immediately placed that employee on leave and barred the employee from campus while we investigated the report,” the church wrote in an emailed statement. “We concluded that the employee had clearly violated our code of conduct. The employee was terminated in less than 48 hours.”

“As a place of worship and a home to so many families in the community, Seacoast Church is heartbroken by a former employee’s inexcusable and indefensible actions.”

The church said it shared its findings with law enforcement officials. In its investigation, the North Charleston Police Department said it identified 10 victims between 13 and 16 years old.

Now, the church is asking anyone with allegations to come forward to police at 843-740-2852 or contact Seacoast Church via email at margaretlittle@seacoast.org.

“We are grateful for the young women who shared their story, which allowed us to put an end to this behavior and want to thank these students and their families for being brave and coming forward,” the church said, adding that it’s helped the affected families find counseling and other resources.

“We will continue ongoing work to ensure all students can worship freely in safe and protected spaces,” officials wrote in their statement. “As leaders, we are grieved over the actions of a former staff member.”

Officers said Willis worked at the church’s Dream Center, which describes itself as a place “dedicated to providing resources and opportunities to low income, homeless and under-served individuals and families.” It offers a food pantry, medical clinics and other services to help people become self-sufficient, the church said on its website.

Story continues

Willis turned himself in on March 3, police said. He was charged with 13 counts of second-degree assault and battery and taken to the Charleston County jail.

The North Charleston Police Department didn’t share additional details about the case with McClatchy News on March 3, citing an ongoing investigation.

School officer spent time in hotel with teen, had explicit photos on phone, SC cops say

Former pastor in Georgia accused of sexually assaulting girl on Africa trip, feds say