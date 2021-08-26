Student at Miramar High brought gun on campus, police say

A 17-year-old student at Miramar High School was arrested Thursday for having a gun on school property, police said.

Authorities said the student made no threats, but did not elaborate. The teen said he had the firearm “for protection,” according to Miramar police.

It is not known what type of gun he had or how it was discovered. WSVN reported the gun was in the teen’s backpack.

The school is located at 3601 SW 89th Ave. in Miramar. Police are expected to provide more information later today.