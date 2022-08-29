Student, mother charged after stolen gun found in backpack, Rock Hill police say

A student at South Pointe High School and his mother are facing charges after a school resource officer found a stolen gun in the student’s backpack at lunch on Monday, Rock Hill police stated Monday in a news release.

The resource officer suspected something suspicious inside the student’s bag. However, the student refused to show the SRO its contents and walked away with the bag.

The student then went to the office and requested to call his mom. Officers said his mother, Dewanna Frederick Barber, 37, of Rock Hill, arrived at the school and also refused to hand over the bag.

Eventually, a school resource officer took the bag and found a 9-millimeter handgun. The handgun was reported stolen in 2018.

The student broke past officers and ran into the woods near the school. A K-9 officer tracked him down.

The 16-year-old student is facing gun charges, and his mother is charged with obstruction of justice.

The student was detained with the Department of Juvenile Justice.

