Student opens fire at Texas high school; 4 hurt
Authorities say a student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled (Oct. 6)
Authorities say a student opened fire inside a Dallas-area high school during a fight, injuring four people before he fled (Oct. 6)
Twitter/NBC DFWPolice were hunting for an 18-year-old student on Wednesday after he allegedly got into a fight at a north Texas high school, then drew a gun and opened fire.The Arlington Police Department said that three students and one adult were injured in an incident that forced hundreds of students and staff at Mansfield Timberview High School into lockdown for at least an hour. “This is not a random act of violence... this is a student that got into a fight and drew a weapon,” Assistant Ch
A Hialeah Middle drama teacher has been arrested after police said she had sex with a 14-year-old former student in her car multiple times over the past two months.
A team of specialists that investigate cold cases says it has identified the Zodiac Killer, one of America's most prolific serial murderers who terrorized communities in the San Francisco area in the late 1960s with a series of brutal slayings and unsolvable riddles.
"He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.
The dad was left unconscious after his teen daughter threw lye powder and water on him, police say.
Laundrie left "to obtain some items and empty and close the storage unit to save money as they contemplated extending the road trip," a lawyer said.
Court documents say that the vanity plate is similar to an old version of Georgia's state flag which included a Confederate emblem.
The fire Monday night occurred at a home in Windyville, Missouri, belonging to James Phelps. He is charged with kidnapping in the case of Cassidy Rainwater, who has been missing since late August
Clodagh Kilcoyne via ReutersROME—“Marie” was placed in a French Catholic boarding school for “young girls from good families” when she was in the fifth grade. She remembers a nun who would come to her class every day to choose a student to help her with Mass. But the nun wasn’t looking for someone to help her. She was looking for a victim.“I was 11 and looked 9. She would choose me once every two or three times,” she recalls. “She would take me to her office, lock the door, and then draw the cur
Read and learn, everyone…
Patsy Stevenson called the series of officer trying to reach her via the dating app an "intimidation thing."
Vehicle catalytic converter theft has surged nationwide. Los Angeles County's District Attorney George Gascón is threatening a fight to force changes.
May Moe Kyi, 23, visited her boyfriend eight times last April and will serve probation.
Ocean County Prosecutor’s OfficeA Pennsylvania woman has been arrested for fatally stabbing her elderly father and his girlfriend inside their upscale bayfront home at the Jersey Shore last Wednesday, authorities said.Sherry Lee Heffernan, 55, was charged Tuesday with two counts of murder for the “targeted attack” of her 87-year-old father, John Enders, and his 75-year-old girlfriend, Francoise Pitoy, according to the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office. Prosecutors, who have yet to reveal a motive
Action News learned of the incident that happened two weeks ago, involving male students in the locker room.
They lie in clandestine graves strewn across the desert, mingled in communal pits, or hacked to pieces and scattered on desiccated hillsides.Buried without a name, often all that’s left once their bodies are gone are the empty casings of a person: a bloodied sweatshirt, a frilly top, a tattered dress. All over Mexico, mothers wander under the scorching sun, poking at the earth and sniffing for the telltale scent of decomposing flesh, hoping for a scrap that points toward their missing son or dau
At about 4 p.m. an out-of-state person called police after receiving an email from a family member in Las Vegas stating that they'd be found dead inside their house, according to LVMPD.
An electrician accused of killing three co-workers on assignment in central Florida told detectives he did it because his colleagues had raped him, but a Florida sheriff on Monday said there was no evidence to support the claim. Shaun Runyon, 39, confessed multiple times to the murders during interviews with detectives, telling them that the co-workers had raped him, and “he hated all three of them," but a sexual battery test failed to confirm the allegation, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd during a news conference. “I want to underscore there is absolutely unequivocally zero evidence," said Judd, whose county is located between Tampa and Orlando.
Robert DuBoise was 18 years old when he was sentenced to death. Almost 40 years later, he's a free man and suing the people who had him put away.Driving the news: DuBoise is suing Tampa Police after he says officers conspired to falsify evidence to have him wrongfully convicted of murder and rape of Barbara Grams in the 1980s, Creative Loafing reports.He's also suing the dentist who claimed a bite mark on the victim matched DuBoise's teeth. DuBoise's lawyers say Richard Souviron knew there were
Investigators shared that more than half of the seized 410 luxury cars are indeed stolen.