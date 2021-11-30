Police: Gun that sparked lockdown at Meriden high school was a prop gun, school official says

A social media video of a gun inside a Meriden high school, which prompted a lockdown and heavy police response, turned out to be of a prop gun, a school official said Tuesday.

No one was injured, and two students were arrested, said Geoff Kenyon, assistant principal of Orville H. Platt High School, 220 Coe Ave.

Earlier, Meriden police said they were at the high school after receiving reports of a student who may have a gun.

The reports came in Tuesday morning, said Lt. Darrin McKay.

“We have received reports of a student who may be in possession of a handgun,” he said. Officers are at the high school investigating.

If parents feel compelled to go to the school, they should go to the nearby Centennial Plaza, home of the former Stop & Shop supermarket, McKay said.

In Hamden, a 17-year-old student was arrested after he brought a loaded gun onto the Hamden High School campus in early October. And just Monday, a 14-year-old Hamden High School student was stabbed in the back and a 13-year-old taken in to custody after a fight outside Hamden High School.

