Student project: Franklin County Sheriff's Office DEI director talks youth gun violence

Nadirah Scriven is a student at Eastmoor Academy. This video project is part of Columbus Journalists in Training, a program sponsored by the Columbus Dispatch and Society of Professional Journalists Central Ohio Pro-Chapter for Columbus City Schools students. Nadirah was a member of team Flash News.

Student journalist Nadirah Scriven interviews Franklin County Sheriff's Office Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Director Napoleon Bell about the rise of youth gun violence.

Under Fire: A Columbus Dispatch investigation into gun violence in Greater Columbus

More student journalist projects: Training the next generation of Columbus journalists

Journalists in Training

Nadirah Scriven is a student at Eastmoor Academy. This piece was written for Columbus Journalists in Training, a program sponsored by the Columbus Dispatch and Society of Professional Journalists Central Ohio Pro-Chapter for Columbus City Schools students. Nadirah was a member of team Flash News.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Student project: Franklin Co. Sheriff's DEI director on youth gun violence