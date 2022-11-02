Student protest over hoodie ban turns into brawls at Pennsylvania high school, cops say

Police swarmed a Pennsylvania high school after a student protest against dress code restrictions devolved into chaos, officials said.

Officers from several local departments responded to Academy Park High School around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, for a “report of a large fight,” the Sharon Hill Police Department said in a release.

Fights broke out across campus, inside and outside, in what the department described as a “riot.”

Police and school employees were “attacked,” the department said, and property was damaged inside the building. More police — both Delaware County and state law enforcement — were brought in to help control the situation.

Multiple students were arrested, the release said.

The protest came in response to a recent decision by the Southeast Delco School District to ban hoodies and hats, according to district officials.

“Yesterday, students at Academy Park High School engaged in a walkout and demonstration … (but) after the assembly of students adjourned, some students engaged in physical disruption, which necessitated a lockdown and police response,” the district said in a statement.

“Students were dismissed early from school and the campus was cleared. School officials are working with local authorities to identify those parties involved and appropriate consequences will be issued per our district code of student conduct.”

An emergency school board meeting has been scheduled for 7 p.m. on Nov. 2, according to an alert on the district’s website.

Sharon Hill is about 10 miles southwest of downtown Philadelphia.

