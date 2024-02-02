Student protests break out after 2 teachers fired at Southbridge High School

SOUTHBRIDGE - Stephanie Rivers stands with her niece, Lucianna Colon, a Southbridge High/Middle School junior, early Friday morning as the school protests the recent firing of two high school teachers.

SOUTHBRIDGE ― Students at Southbridge High School are protesting after two teachers were fired this week, claiming that administrators at the state-controlled school have abused their power.

Olga Lopez, a Spanish teacher with 16 years of high school experience, said she notified the school around 7 a.m. on Wednesday morning about her intention to quit. About two hours later, she said, she was escorted from the building, right after she and another teacher, Bethany Linton, broke up a fight in the hallway.

Lopez said she was escorted off in front of her students and given no time to collect her belongings.

Lopez said Linton, a math teacher, had scheduled a meeting with human resources to express her concerns about the operations of the school. Lopez said Linton gave her notice at the end of the school day Wednesday and was informed that day would be her last day.

The Southbridge schools have been under state control since 2016, when the district was labeled chronically underperforming. Massachusetts law allows the board of education to assume control of underperforming districts and appoint a "receiver" — an individual or group who oversees a turnaround plan.

Jeff Villar, the current receiver and superintendent, said in an interview Friday that the decision about the teachers was made in "everyone's best interest."

Villar took over in February 2018 after the district's first receiver, Jessica Huizenga, went on administrative leave and later resigned.

"The data that we're collecting shows the school is moving in a positive direction," Villar said. "There are some students who are upset that the rules are enforced."

Lopez on Thursday criticized the district's approach.

"(In training) I was being taught to treat these kids like they were prisoners," Lopez said. "(Administration) would come into classrooms when the school year started, supposedly to observe. If you weren't doing what they had asked you to do, they would interrupt you in the middle of class and take it over to show you what you were supposed to be doing. Those were their formative assessments of us."

After the "assessments," Lopez said, teachers would receive an email stating what they did correct and what they need to work on.

Villar said this approach has led to more consistency in classroom instruction and helped keep students on task.

"I've been doing this for far too long to be treated like I'm a first-year teacher," Lopez said. "I do not appreciate (administration) taking over my classroom. If there's something that I'm doing wrong, I would ask that they call me aside or have a conversation after the class."

Lopez said administrators backed off after she told them how she felt. Some teachers, Lopez said, would not feel comfortable confronting administration.

"My biggest issue at the school is the treatment of students as well as of my colleagues," Lopez said.

Students who protested outside the school on Thursday said they are frustrated with administration, particularly director of secondary education Jeffrey House, who was hired last year. He had previously been principal of Southbridge Middle School for several years.

Many of the students shared personal experiences of being ignored or mistreated, and highlighted issues such as inadequate resources for students with disabilities, unfair disciplinary actions and lack of attention to mental health and well-being.

Senior Stephanie Johnson said the culture at Southbridge has been toxic since House arrived.

SOUTHBRIDGE - Southbridge High School junior Layla Perez and fellow students protest the recent firing of two high school teachers.

Lacie Ingels, a freshman, said House "will literally get up in kids' faces and yell at them, which I think is really wrong. You can talk to kids without yelling at them. I've seen him send people to SSC (the student support center) for close to no reason."

Other students said if they speak up about issues at the school, they are threatened with consequences like suspension.

Villar denied this characterization and said the school tries to avoid punishments like suspensions and detentions.

"We use Positive Behavior Interventions and Supports as framework, which is an approach to try to teach expectations to students," Villar said. "We're trying to establish a high-performing learning environment centered around student emotional safety. House is there working with leadership to implement policies and procedures that make a safe school where learning can happen."

Sophomore Gina Maldonado said Lopez's termination in front of students affected them mentally.

Southbridge High School principal Jose Ortiz sent a statement to parents Thursday addressing the protests.

"We acknowledge the profound impact on our students due to recent staff resignations," the statement said. "We have welcomed these students back into the school, offering a dedicated space for them to safely share their feelings."

Lopez said she left the building Wednesday "heartbroken."

"Today when I watched them stand up for themselves for what they believe in, it melted my heart," Lopez said. "I'm so proud of them and I'm glad what I've always said to them has resonated."

Students were back outside the school protesting on Friday morning.

A community meeting has been scheduled at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Southbridge Police Department.

