Student pulls knife in fight at Santa Rosa middle school, possibly gang-related

(KRON) — A Santa Rosa middle school was put on lockdown Thursday morning after a 13-year-old student brandished a knife during a potentially gang-related fight inside a classroom, Santa Rosa police officials said.

Around 8:25 a.m., a fight broke out between three 13-year-old students at Herbert Slater Middle School, police said. It was then reported that one of the students brandished a large knife during the fight before running off campus into the surrounding neighborhood, police said. The school was put on lockdown.

Police responded to the incident and learned that two 13-year-old boys entered a classroom, approached a third 13-year-old boy and started punching him, knocking him to the ground. The two students who allegedly initiated the fight then fled the classroom, but the student who was attacked followed them into the hallway where he allegedly brandished a large kitchen knife and tried to lunge at one of the alleged aggressors, police said.

After a teacher deescalated the situation in the hallway, the students fled in different directions. The student with the knife remained in possession of the knife as teachers followed him and demanded he give it up. The student then threw the knife on the ground. It was recovered by school faculty.

All three students were eventually detained and arrested. Police said the fight may have been gang-related.

The investigation is ongoing.

